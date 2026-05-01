Chase Sapphire Reserve Hits Record 150,000 Point Bonus — The Premium Card That Still Rewards Actual Spending

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees) now has a biggest-ever 150,000 point initial bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

American Express is the best coupon book. This is a great card for actual spending (and comes with strong benefits). American Express has the most bank lounges. I like Chase’s lounges better (and the food at Capital One’s Landings best). And this initial bonus offer is huge.

This Is A Strong Card For Spending

Sapphire Reserve is rewarding for actual spend. It’s not just a benefits and lounge card.



8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel (including flights, cruises, short-term rentals, etc.)



5x points on Lyft through 9/30/27.



4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. In my view that’s better earning than any airline or hotel credit card given the value of the points, and only matched with flights by Amex Platinum (which earns 5x).



3x points on dining



1x points on all other purchases

Use your points to pay for travel through Chase’s portal or transfer to travel partners including:

Star Alliance: United MileagePlus, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Air Canada Aeroplan



United MileagePlus, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Air Canada Aeroplan oneworld: British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus



British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club



Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Aer Lingus AerClub, JetBlue TrueBlue

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Aer Lingus AerClub, JetBlue TrueBlue Hotels: World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG One Rewards, Wyndham Rewards



Park Hyatt St. Kitts

You should only put airfare spending (and rebated spending for statement credits) on Amex Platinum. This card is good for spending in the categories that matter most for many travelers.

And if you spend $75,000 on the card in a calendar year you also earn: Southwest Rapid Rewards A-List status; IHG Rewards Diamond status (the card comes with Platinum for everyone); World of Hyatt Exlorist status; $500 Southwest Airlines travel credit for use at Chase Travel; $250 Shops at Chase credit (I used mine towards a new Tumi roller bag).

Another reason it’s a great card for spending is because Sapphire Reserve is among the very best for purchase and travel protections like roadside assistance; primary rental car collision; purchase, extended warranty and return proteciton; lost luggage and baggage delay; trip delay and cancellation; and more.

Benefits Worth More Than The Annual Fee

Chase Sapphire Reserve has a $795 annual fee. That comes with benefits including:

$300 annual travel credit that can be used broadly for thins like airfare, hotels, rental cars, rideshare, cruises, and more.

$300 dining credit ($150 in statement credits every six months) for restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables. My daughter loves Kemuri Tatsu-Ya here in Austin and we used my credit and my wife’s credit here this year.

$750 in hotel credits: 2 annual $250 credits for minimum two-night stays at The Edit hotels (which comes with benefits like an upgrade, free breakfast, and $100 food and beverage credit plus early check-in and late check-out if available) and for 2016 a $250 credit on prepaid 2+ night Chase Travel bookings for IHG Hotels & Resorts, Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Virgin Hotels, Minor Hotels, and Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts. What I like about The Edit is that stays are eligible to earn hotel loyalty points, elite status credits, and elite status benefits as well. You can stack the $250 Edit credit and 2016 $250 hotel credit by booking, for instance, an Intercontinental or Pendry hotel through The Edit, and even stack that with the $300 annual travel credit.

$300 Stubhub or viagogo credit ($150 each January – June and July – December) for event and concert ticket purchases.

$120 in annual Lyft credits, $10 per month through 9/30/27.

Complimentary Doordash DashPass, $5 monthly restaurant credit and (2) $10 monthly non-restaurant credits. Link your DashPass with Lyft for ride savings, too.

$10 monthly Peloton credit

Apple TV+ and Apple Music Subscriptions at no cost (‘$250 annual value’ but if you weren’t already subscribing you may not value it at that).

Up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years.

I use the DoorDash food credits and Lyft credits because I’m spending that money anyway. The $300 travel credit is as good as cash to me, and I value this year’s $750 in hotel credits at at least $500. The dining credits genuinely work for me as real $300, but for someone that doesn’t live in a city with an eligible restaurant or wouldn’t eat at those restaurants it’s $0. I don’t value Stubhub.

I’m ‘making money’ on these credits and getting great lounge access and a very strong points-earning card in the process. Not everyone will do as well as I do with the credits, while others will do better.

Getting the card seems like a no-brainer given the first-year initial bonus, then see how the credits work for you in the year to decide whether it makes sense as a keeper.

Beautiful Airport Lounges

Chase has lounges at Boston, New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, and Washington Dulles. Dallas – Fort Worth and Las Vegas are expected to open this year.



Chase Sapphire Lounge, New York LaGuardia



Chase Sapphire Lounge, New York LaGuardia



Chase Sapphire Lounge, Washington Dulles



Chase Sapphire Lounge, Philadelphia

In addition the card offers a Priority Pass Select membership, which covers over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. That includes places like The Club lounges and I’ve used it at places like the Virgin Clubhouse New York JFK and Virgin Clubhouse Washington Dulles (the Air France lounge and Turkish Airlines lounge in that same terminal as well).



Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse New York JFK

Sapphire Reserve lounge access includes the cardmember and two guests, whether at Chase’s own lounge or via Priority Pass. Authorized user accounts are $195 per year and also eligible. There is no spend requirement for complimentary guests (as there is with Amex and Capital One).

Apply Even If You Have Another Sapphire

Chase’s rules now allow you to apply even if you have a Sapphire, Sapphire Preferred or J.P. Morgan Reserve card (but not if you already have Sapphire Reserve open).

You may not be eligible for the initial bonus if you’re a current Sapphire family cardmember, but you can apply and they will tell you – there’s a pop up during the application process that will tell you, and you can cancel the application if you’re not going to be eligible before they pull your credit. So even if you’re a past cardmember, there’s no downside to apply.

Chase 5/24 May Apply

For the past several years Chase hasn’t approved customers for many of its cards who have had 5 or more new card accounts opened in the past 24 months. That’s not always the case. So you may want to apply anyway.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®