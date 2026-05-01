Passengers Still Wear Helmets And Masks At Airports In 2026 — Suddenly ‘Freedom’ Has Limits

A passenger, at what looks to me like Tenerife South Airport, is in the gate area for their flight and they’re prepared to fly in a helmet and a mask. They are being mocked for ‘not knowing what time it is’ – that it’s six years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re “like Japanses soldiers still fighting the war.”
Japanese lieutenant Hiroo Onoda remained on Lubang Island in the Philippines until March 1974, continuing to fight a guerrilla war and surrendering only after his former commanding officer came and officially relieved him of duty three decades after Japanese surrender in World War II. There were others like him.
It seems to me, though, that opposition to masks during 2020 – 2022 was framed as being about freedom. Anyone who objected then has no basis for complaining about a passenger’s personal protective equipment being worn voluntarily now.
Airport departure lounge. 2026 and they’re still out there, like Japanese soldiers still fighting the war. pic.twitter.com/wGUrMzJTho
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 26, 2026
There are several general reactions to passengers like this:
- “The war is over” and “brains not updated.” It is simply out of date.
- PPE purism: “At least this person is actually going all-in,” unlike people who wear cloth masks on their chin.
- Where’s the rest of the PPE? They’re in a public space with no gloves! If you’re going to take it seriously, take it seriously.
- But airports are actually disgusting. “Have you ever been to IAH or JFK? You’ll be begging for a hazmat suit.” Between crowding, coughing, recirculated air and bad bathrooms, there’s a logic to this actually.
Commercial jets recirculate cabin air through HEPA filters, refreshing it 20–30 times per hour (every 2-3 minutes) and downward air flow makes cabin air less conducive to infections than typical buildings. Those conditions don’t apply to airports.
At the start of the pandemic we saw people traveling in full hazmat suits. This passenger didn’t buy one for the flight – he happened to have it from going as Breaking Bad‘s Walter White for Halloween.
Airlines actually ban ‘too much PPE’ like body tents and pods, personal air purifiers and ozone generators. If there’s a concern with this man, it’s that he wouldn’t be able to quickly don an oxygen mask in the event of an emergency.
Masks were highly controversial during the pandemic, when they were required first by airlines and then by the federal government. There was a huge spike in passenger incidents onboard as customers refused to wear them (and also as passengers brought their own alcohol on planes, with airlines not serving booze at least in coach).
In this case, 20 passengers and even a 3-year old were removed from an American Airlines flight over masks. Here’s a case of a passenger wearing a pair of women’s red underwear on his face and calling it a mask, and getting kicked off – while a second passenger removed himself from the flight in protest over the unfairness of it all.
As a passenger I don’t want to be on a plane with sick passengers and I don’t want to be on a plane with sick crew. Years ago I sat next to a man with a bright red, almost glowing eye on a United flight from Washington Dulles to Los Angeles. Today I’d have excused myself, sought another seat. The plane wasn’t 100% full, but if it was I’d have gotten off while the doors were still open. I wound up with a dendritic ulcer in my eye.
I’ve hated flying in flu season. I was even a fan of ‘double masking’ long before SARS-CoV-2!
Airlines need to sell facemasks inflight. Guy next to me hasn't stopped coughing all flight. I'd gladly buy him one. Or two.
— gary leff (@garyleff) March 6, 2016
Ultimately I just have to ask, why are people bothered if nobody is forcing them to follow suit? The mask isn’t just a device or tool, it’s a tribal marker and moral signal.
It’s fair to say ‘don’t make me wear one, and you do you.’ But a lot of the opposition to masking was never about freedom. It was about resentment of institutions, experts, and identity. And when the public health bureaucracy believed masking wasn’t necessary, until it was, and then two masks were better – but public gatherings were fine if they were for Black Lives Matter – some of that resentment was fair. So-called experts performed badly.
Voluntary masking keeps the symbolism alive, and some people hate the symbol more than they ever cared about the actual mask. To me, it’s just like noise-canceling headphones or compression socks that look a bit odd, but aren’t your business.
Masks should never have been mandated by the Biden administration. Airlines mandated them themselves starting around May 2020, the federal mandate was duplicative and less strict, and lasted too long. It also came after people had access to vaccines broadly (and in the first half of 2021 those were broadly sterilizing), choice should have trumped.
But once mandates ended, voluntary masking should have become a non-issue. The fact that it still triggers people proves the fight was not just about compulsion.
Comments
Be careful, Illinois is in the process of passing a law that you can’t discriminate against people wearing a mask.
You have to understand there’s two motives:
1. It’s showing they’re part of the Trump/TDS “Resistance Movement” like it’s France 1944. Even though ironically Trump was responsible for the dangerous and ineffective jibby jab
2. COVID gave them meaning in life. They had something in life to occupy a boring, lonely, unfulfilled, sad life. Suddenly everyone was like them. Spending their days inside isolated and alone. They so want that world to return.
I still wear a mask at the airport. My brothers sister got COVID last week and I’m not Trying to catch it and miss out on posting across every frequent flyer forum!
Also the author of the posted tweet is a twat
Covid had a 99.82% recovery rate, even higher for people without comorbidities.
The side effects of the shot are not worth what little protection it provided.
Oh well if people want to wear a mask, it is their right and it is my right to stay away from them.
“Paul Joseph Watson” – really? As the saying goes, who you post reveals every bit as much as what you post…
If I see someone wearing a mask on an airplane in 2026, I try not to be judgemental. I know there are legitimate reasons for wearing one (eg recent chemotherapy, autoimmune disorders, etc.) But my first reaction is to view the wearer with disdain. It’s different during 2020 when there were no vaccines in Canada. Of course, I’m too polite to say anything to the wearer; I keep those thoughts to myself. I’m sorry that the helmet/mask wearer was photographed and tweeted but there is no expectation of privacy in a public place.
I still see an occasional elderly person at the grocery store wearing a mask. Also staff at the pharmacy. Nobody’s harassing them, but then again this is in a relatively upscale neighborhood, and ignorant yahoos tend to keep a low profile.
My wife and I treated ourselves to a high end resort ($1500/night) post covid. No masks, and although vaccinated we both came down with covid. We’re in our 70s and it was not a pleasant experience.
So if anyone were to harass me about masking in those filthy cesspits called airports, violence may ensue.
@Ambrose Bierce – Sorry you caught Covid, but the shot is ineffective. Hopefully your immune system is stronger after your recovery. FYI – I’m vaccine free and have had Covid one time, pre vaccine. I will bore others in future posts once @1990 starts telling us how superior vaxed people are, how all this is 47’s fault and how the dems are going to win the midterms.
1990. Stay well. Contagion of all sorts is out there and many cultures find masking a polite gesture if nothing more.
@Maryland – There’s also a difference between, say, wearing a garden-variety N95/KN95 and the people who insist on full-on elastomeric-seal P100 respirators. Usually coupled with goggles and ear coverings.
@Michael Mainello, if anyone has TDS, it’s you
When I see people wearing masks now I just laugh at them and make sure I cough loudly several times to add to their anxiety
To the author:
I think it’s obvious that most of these public comments were not due to being “bothered” but more sarcastic or outright poking fun and the observed choice.
I actually think you understand this too.
@Retired Gambler. And that makes you feel better how?
You’re being really retarded today, Gary. Being forced to wear something by threat of violence is very different from being mocked for wearing something ridiculous. I thought you were a moderate retard, but today you’re going full retard.
For me it’s disturbing because the behavior is no longer normal unless they have genuine reasons to mask, like being immunocompromised. Perhaps these are people that are have OCD and it’s more troubling because the resulting behavior is visible. I feel sorry for their fear that most of us have managed to overcome.