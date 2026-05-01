Passenger Shows Up 7 Minutes After Her Flight’s Departure Time — Then Shoves Staff Demanding To Board

by Gary Leff

A passenger assaulted airline employees and became aggressive with law enforcement after showing up late to her gate before an international flight.

The Aeroméxico passenger arrived at their gate at Mexico City International Airport after her flight was scheduled to depart, and had a meltdown.

  • Most reports say she showed up ‘and found the doors closed’ which is a common situation, where a passenger arrives minutes before departure but the gate clsoed the jetbridge 10 minutes in advance (as standard procedure). That’s always frustrating – to see the plane right there, and not be allowed onto it!

  • But what actually happened is that she arrived at 5:27 p.m. for a 5:20 p.m. departure. That’s different!

She was supposed to fly Aeroméxico 37 from Mexico City to Barcelona. Her “just let me on” demand was no longer reasonable. This was an international flight, and more paperwork would have been involved, too.

She argued with employees in the gate area. Police came in to intervene and she pushes toward them and shoves staff while insisting on being allowed through. Once she’d gotten physical she certainly wasn’t going to be allowed to fly! She was kicking objects things, getting louder, but nobody got hurt.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Ah with the shut down of Spirit I’m going to miss the Spirit meltdown videos, including the imbeciles that would fight with airline staff because the plane took off without them.

    Hopefully, Frontier will pick up some of the slack for my entertainment.

  2. This article reads like AI slop from Claude prompted to mimic Gary’s style.

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