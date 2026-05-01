Passenger Shows Up 7 Minutes After Her Flight’s Departure Time — Then Shoves Staff Demanding To Board

A passenger assaulted airline employees and became aggressive with law enforcement after showing up late to her gate before an international flight.

The Aeroméxico passenger arrived at their gate at Mexico City International Airport after her flight was scheduled to depart, and had a meltdown.

Most reports say she showed up ‘and found the doors closed’ which is a common situation, where a passenger arrives minutes before departure but the gate clsoed the jetbridge 10 minutes in advance (as standard procedure). That’s always frustrating – to see the plane right there, and not be allowed onto it!

But what actually happened is that she arrived at 5:27 p.m. for a 5:20 p.m. departure. That’s different!

🚨 Una mujer protagonizó un altercado en el Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México tras llegar tarde y no poder abordar un vuelo de Aeroméxico. De acuerdo con reportes, la pasajera arribó minutos después del cierre de abordaje y, ante la negativa, comenzó a discutir y… pic.twitter.com/Y27dyGpiZG — Radio Fórmula Monterrey (@Formula_Mty) April 25, 2026

She was supposed to fly Aeroméxico 37 from Mexico City to Barcelona. Her “just let me on” demand was no longer reasonable. This was an international flight, and more paperwork would have been involved, too.

She argued with employees in the gate area. Police came in to intervene and she pushes toward them and shoves staff while insisting on being allowed through. Once she’d gotten physical she certainly wasn’t going to be allowed to fly! She was kicking objects things, getting louder, but nobody got hurt.