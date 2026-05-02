Watch: Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant Says Goodbye To Final Passengers — ‘I Don’t Remember The Bad Times’

Earlier I shared air traffic control communications with the final Spirit Airlines commercial flight from Detroit to Dallas – Fort Worth, “I guess this is probably the last revenue flight. It was good tonight. Well, it was a pleasure working with you guys, and I wish you the best.”
With the airline shutting down for good with plans to liquidate, here’s a Spirit Airlines flight attendant saying goodbye to their final passengers. Watch:
We’ve had some great conversations over the years. A lot of crazy stuff has happened, but it’s funny—as we sit here, I’ll speak for myself: I don’t remember any of the bad times, just the good ones.
Spirit, believe it or not, started flying in 1983. I think it was called Charter Air at the time. And in 1992, it changed its name to Spirit. So we’ve been in the air since 1983. What is that—43 years?
And unfortunately, that’s over. So thank you for your support over the years. And onward and upward, right? God bless you all.
A Spirit Airlines flight attendant says goodbye on the last flight! pic.twitter.com/zi5iSt6M6H
— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 2, 2026
The Clipper Trucking Company became Ground Air Transfer in 1974 and began airline service as Charter One Airlines based out of Detroit in 1983. Founded by Ned Homfeld, employees often said the airline’s ‘NK’ code stood for Ned’s Kids. I’ve always been skeptical that’s the actual reason for the designation, but it was a great descriptor for the culture. In a Reddit AMA, former Spirit CEO Ben Baldanza said he actually didn’t know why it was assigned. They took on the Spirit name in 1992. And it lasted until 2026.
Their customer service bot remained committed to the end:
The most important thing to know is that Spirit continues to operate and offer high-value travel options. Our flights are operating as scheduled. DM us for further help.
— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) May 2, 2026
Comments
It’s sad that he is an #UltraMAGA according to his profile, and yet doesn’t see the irony of what sped up the failure of the airline. (It’s business model was broken and we know that, but fuel pricing pushed their demise forward).
“Their customer service bot remained committed to the end”
I’m sorry, this is not a funny situation at all, but that is a very funny caption nonetheless.
So sad. They were not in great shape, but the trump war that caused jet fuel to double in price killed them quickly. They ‘may’ have had this same fate otherwise, but the jet fuel prices sealed their fate.
Very sad indeed for the employees. Do hope the big three prioritize in hiring former Spirit employees.
I know folks will blame Trump, always do, but go back to the Biden administration and the fake Indian when they blocked the merger between JetBlue/Spirit/or Frontier. They should be truly ashamed, I think Liz and her ilk should pony up some money to help the now unemployed. She’s made enough of the backs of others. Pray for the Spirit folks, they’ll need it.
Go ahead gang, tear me apart on this one.
Airport cops who break up gate fights hardest hit.
Number one this again proves trying to build a business on the bottom of the barrel society rarely ever works.
Number two, while I think Elizabeth Warren is on the same IQ level of Jasemine Crockett and crooked Omar I believe that merger would have been a disaster for JetBlue. At least for now there’s a franchisee with valuable assets and a decent customer base that some other airline will pick up. Sure, not all jobs might be saved. Merging with Spirit would have ruined the JetBlue brand.
As far as the workers, sure it’s sad they lost jobs. But they should have known this was coming despite all the hype and bs from management. They should have been actively looking for alternative employment. Yeah, for crew that would have been starting at the bottom rung as reserve but it’s better than unemployment. Compare that to the Meta/Microsoft workers that out of the blue got an email telling them you’re fired.
Spirit’s after-midnight on Saturday morning shut-down is very much “Déjà vu all over again” from when Eastern Air Lines (the original version) stopped flying, also “after midnight on a Saturday morning”… back on January 19, 1991 – which is/was 35 years ago this year. .