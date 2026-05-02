Watch: Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant Says Goodbye To Final Passengers — ‘I Don’t Remember The Bad Times’

Earlier I shared air traffic control communications with the final Spirit Airlines commercial flight from Detroit to Dallas – Fort Worth, “I guess this is probably the last revenue flight. It was good tonight. Well, it was a pleasure working with you guys, and I wish you the best.”

With the airline shutting down for good with plans to liquidate, here’s a Spirit Airlines flight attendant saying goodbye to their final passengers. Watch:

We’ve had some great conversations over the years. A lot of crazy stuff has happened, but it’s funny—as we sit here, I’ll speak for myself: I don’t remember any of the bad times, just the good ones. Spirit, believe it or not, started flying in 1983. I think it was called Charter Air at the time. And in 1992, it changed its name to Spirit. So we’ve been in the air since 1983. What is that—43 years? And unfortunately, that’s over. So thank you for your support over the years. And onward and upward, right? God bless you all.

A Spirit Airlines flight attendant says goodbye on the last flight! pic.twitter.com/zi5iSt6M6H — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 2, 2026

The Clipper Trucking Company became Ground Air Transfer in 1974 and began airline service as Charter One Airlines based out of Detroit in 1983. Founded by Ned Homfeld, employees often said the airline’s ‘NK’ code stood for Ned’s Kids. I’ve always been skeptical that’s the actual reason for the designation, but it was a great descriptor for the culture. In a Reddit AMA, former Spirit CEO Ben Baldanza said he actually didn’t know why it was assigned. They took on the Spirit name in 1992. And it lasted until 2026.

Their customer service bot remained committed to the end:

The most important thing to know is that Spirit continues to operate and offer high-value travel options. Our flights are operating as scheduled. DM us for further help. — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) May 2, 2026