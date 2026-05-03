Delta Air Lines Meltdown Leaves Passengers Without Help — One Grabs Gate PA: “Is Anybody Working?”

A Delta Air Lines passenger felt abandoned at the gate during the carrier’s meltdown over the weekend. They appear to be delayed with no staff anywhere. So he takes matters into his own hands – using the gate PA handset to summon help:

“Delta associates that aren’t paying attention, please come to 30B.”

He repeatedly asks Delta staff to come to 30B because “you have a customer waiting.” “Delta, Delta, is anybody working?” At least he’s not yelling at an actual employee, not trying to open a jet bridge door, and not threatening anyone.

That is one creative way to get some help. I wonder if it backfired though. If I worked for Delta I’d just laugh it off. pic.twitter.com/hvChpc29KQ — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) May 2, 2026

Delta of course has been having several rough days operationally. 30B suggests to me that this may be LAX, and I’ve flown Delta from there a several times recently but it doesn’t match my recollection of the gate area. What do you think?

Grabbing the PA and using it as a passenger is generally dumb, but I feel for him. The airline’s operation isn’t operating, and there’s no one to help. Passengers do this all the time, too.

In the fall, passengers were stranded at Chicago O’Hare. Customer service desks were empty, since American had stopped staffing those. And one passenger grabbed the PA and announced, “Terminal K… please send somebody here. You can’t be that inept.”

A couple of years ago a late-arriving passenger commandeered the PA in New Orleans to demand that the gate be re-opened. That customer wasn’t dealing with disservice or abandonment – they were trying to get onto a flight after boarding had closed.

And after a Spirit Atlanta – Detroit five hour delay where gate agents shut the boarding door to block rowdy passengers, one passenger took control of the PA to call for a supervisor. Pro wrestler Matt Riddle grabbed a gate microphone during a delay at New York JFK and shouted about when the plane would leave.

It’s more likely to get a law enforcement response than better customer service, but there’s also a decent chance there’s no one around to report it. And it makes the passenger feel like they’re doing something in a situation where they otherwise have no control.