United Passenger Attacks Flight Attendant, Tries To Break Into Cockpit Of Newark Flight

A passenger on United Airlines flight 1837 from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic to Newark “attacked a flight attendant” on Saturday, according to the captain, and “tried to open the forward main cabin door, trying to gain access to the flight deck.” They called for emergency vehicles to meet the aircraft on arrival. There were 170 passengers and six crew on board.

The 48-year old male passenger became unruly and went on the attack. Police detained him at Newark.

United Airlines flight 1837 (737 Max) declares an emergency at Newark this evening because a passenger attacked a flight attendant and is trying to gain access to the cockpit. Audio via @theATCapp pic.twitter.com/pL9SgTlXyu — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) May 2, 2026

According to United Airlines,



Local law enforcement met United flight 1837 upon its scheduled arrival at Newark International Airport to address an unruly passenger. We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of fellow crew members and our customers.

The dominant peanut gallery reaction seems to be that Spirit Airlines passengers are now being forced to travel with the rest of us on other carriers.