United’s Seats Are So Tight, Tray Tables Need Cutouts For Passenger Bellies [Roundup]

Hey @United , when you have to cut out indentations from your seat back tray to fit around passengers your rows might be just a tad too cramped. And I don’t think another merger will fix it. pic.twitter.com/RMwjsarjSI

I’ll play devil’s advocate, though. United offers plenty of seats you can pay for with extra legroom. Here they’re designing seats so that regardless of body type as many people as possible can still choose the cheapest option.

Airlines want customers to believe the marketing, and that they have at least some minimum standards, but do not want to be held to it – and that’s wrong.

Fortunately, American acknowledges internally that they have too many broken seats and they’re building a dedicated maintenance team to start addressing it this summer.