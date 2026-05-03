IHG Premier Card Hits 185,000 Points — Worth Getting For The Bonus, Keeping For The Free Night

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IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card (See rates and fees)

There’s a limited-time offer and it’s more points than I’ve seen before for this card: Earn up to 185,000 bonus points.



Earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.

Plus, earn 35,000 bonus points after spending a total of $6,000 in the first 6 months from account opening.

You’ll receive an Anniversary Free Night at IHG Hotels & Resorts. Plus, enjoy a fourth reward night free when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG® hotel stay. And cardmembers receive status in the program.

Status: Cardmembers receive automatic Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier cardmember. Diamond status if you spend $40,000 or more on the card in a calendar year.

Cardmembers receive automatic Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier cardmember. Diamond status if you spend $40,000 or more on the card in a calendar year. Expedited security and/or immigration: There’s a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Statement Credit of up to $120 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card.

There’s a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Statement Credit of up to $120 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card. Annual fee: $99

$99 Earning for spend: 10x at IHG properties (plus base earn and elite bonus); 5x on travel, gas stations and dining; 3x on other purchases. (And there are no foreign transaction fees.)

10x at IHG properties (plus base earn and elite bonus); 5x on travel, gas stations and dining; 3x on other purchases. (And there are no foreign transaction fees.) Spend threshold bonus: Earn a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points after $20,000 spend in a calendar year.

Earn a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points after $20,000 spend in a calendar year. Anniversary free night on or about your account anniversary you receive a free night certificate, valid at any property up to 40,000 points per night and you can top off that with additional points if needed.

on or about your account anniversary you receive a free night certificate, valid at any property up to 40,000 points per night and you can top off that with additional points if needed. Fourth Night Free On Redemptions: as a cardmember benefit. Redeem points only for the first 3 nights of a 4+ night stay. That’s more attractive than other programs offering fifth night free.

as a cardmember benefit. Redeem points only for the first 3 nights of a 4+ night stay. That’s more attractive than other programs offering fifth night free. $50 in Annual United Airlines Credit: $25 United TravelBank Cash deposited around January 1, and another credit deposited around July 1 (registration required).

Are you eligible for the new cardmember offer? Those who currently have a consumer IHG card are excluded (though having the business card should not itself be disqualifying). And it’s also not available to those who received a new cardmember bonus for this card in the past 24 months.

The card seems clearly worth getting for the up front bonus, and worth keeping for the annual free night, fourth night free on redemptions, and elite status. It’s not a card I’d use for ongoing spend.

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card