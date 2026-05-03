Passenger Gives Birth On ITA Airways Flight To Rome — Airline’s First Baby Born Onboard [Roundup]

TODAY ON TBPN: Robinhood's @vladtenev says he's heard the criticism that the company's new Platinum Card is "too coupon-y."

"We're going to come back to them with something better ahead of rollout that fixes a lot of the concerns," he said. pic.twitter.com/UWxeGz7eCM

— TBPN (@tbpn) April 29, 2026