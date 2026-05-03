Passenger Gives Birth On ITA Airways Flight To Rome — Airline’s First Baby Born Onboard [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- The first baby born onboard ITA Airways happened on flight 855 from Dakar to Rome. The mother was seven months pregnant and unexpectedly went into labor:
- New Orleans airport traveler holds up TSA lines with more than a dozen bottles of Louisiana seasoning
Great On Everything… except planes?
by
u/EarlyJuggernaut7091 in
NewOrleans
- Robinhood’s upcoming Platinum-Plated $695 credit card isn’t very good. It’s a coupon book of fine print. And Vlad Tenev seems to admit it and says theyr’e going to fix this.
TODAY ON TBPN: Robinhood's @vladtenev says he's heard the criticism that the company's new Platinum Card is "too coupon-y."
"We're going to come back to them with something better ahead of rollout that fixes a lot of the concerns," he said. pic.twitter.com/UWxeGz7eCM
— TBPN (@tbpn) April 29, 2026
- Is this the dumbest tax credit yet? And is this really what pisses him off most about Newark?
Nothing pisses me off more than when I get off an airplane at Newark Airport and, in my face, is a row of shirts in a store screaming, “I Love New York.” Really? We just landed in NEW JERSEY!
Let’s be honest, putting “I Love New York” on a t-shirt these days is basically like… pic.twitter.com/TjS1d9uRPc
— Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) April 28, 2026
- Customers continue to be disappointed by window seats with no windows.
My seat on my last leg. Kinda feel this should be disclosed!! @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/ShYOUoSvnK
— William Backy ® (@williambacky) April 29, 2026
- Stop it.
@united running out of overhead bin space before Group 3 finishes boarding, then getting on the plane at the beginning of Group 5 to see this! Plenty of spots for my bag! If I wanted to pay for a checked bag I would’ve but I paid specifically for my bag to be w me! Ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/RooQPJdLox
— Em D, MD (@emilydworkin73) April 30, 2026
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