United 767 Hits Bakery Truck On Newark Approach — Wheel Smashes Driver’s Window Near NJ Turnpike

United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike while on approach to Newark at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The aircraft landed safely, but it appears to have done more damage than first indicated – news reports and video show it striking a bakery truck as well.
- United says the Boeing 767-400 (registered at N77066) “came into contact with a light pole” on final approach, landed safely, taxied to the gate normally, and no passengers or crew were injured.
- This appears to have happened as the plane landed on runway 29, which is a tight approach near the New Jersey Turnpike.
BREAKING: A United Airlines flight struck a light pole while landing at Newark Airport in Newark, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/sGIiKpEEJf
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2026
What’s more troubling is that while the FAA and United both say the plane hit a pole, there are reports that it also hit a bakery truck being struck, with the driver getting cuts from broken glass. It seems likely that United and the FAA were not yet aware of this when issuing their statements.
All I can say to this video is – wow – and thankfully the driver was not injured far worse, “the wheel of the commercial plane crashed into the driver’s window.”
NEW: United Airlines Flight 169 hits bakery truck while landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/D6RRHJUHUG
— BNO News (@BNONews) May 3, 2026
Last month I wrote about a United 777 making a jaw-dropping low approach over a Newark highway. That one ended fine. It was following procedure perfectly.
Comments
Must have been delivering those hot cross runway 29 buns. Sigh – hope everyone is OK.
29 is really not appropriate for a heavy passenger jet, even though technically appropriate. On rare occasions when I’ve landed on a 75 or 76 on 29, it was not a relaxing experience.
Sum ting wong
Comments saying the light pole hit the truck. Plane ‘only’ hit the light pole.
Glad everyone on the plane is alright; hope the truck driver has a speedy recovery. (Heyyy marone!! Get that guy some gabagool!!)
@Gary Leff — I doubt actual @Tim Dunn would say that; we got an impersonator in our midst again. (Besides, the better ‘bit’ is clearly Wi Tu Lo, if one must reference Asiana, since United here clearly was too low.)
Flight 169: a baker’s dozen of baker’s dozens. I hope everyone is OK.
Are there more near misses lately or are we just hearing more about them? Does anyone have actual data?
“United Breaks Bakery Trucks.”