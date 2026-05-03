United 767 Hits Bakery Truck On Newark Approach — Wheel Smashes Driver’s Window Near NJ Turnpike

United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike while on approach to Newark at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The aircraft landed safely, but it appears to have done more damage than first indicated – news reports and video show it striking a bakery truck as well.

United says the Boeing 767-400 (registered at N77066) “came into contact with a light pole” on final approach, landed safely, taxied to the gate normally, and no passengers or crew were injured.

This appears to have happened as the plane landed on runway 29, which is a tight approach near the New Jersey Turnpike.

BREAKING: A United Airlines flight struck a light pole while landing at Newark Airport in Newark, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/sGIiKpEEJf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2026

What’s more troubling is that while the FAA and United both say the plane hit a pole, there are reports that it also hit a bakery truck being struck, with the driver getting cuts from broken glass. It seems likely that United and the FAA were not yet aware of this when issuing their statements.

All I can say to this video is – wow – and thankfully the driver was not injured far worse, “the wheel of the commercial plane crashed into the driver’s window.”

NEW: United Airlines Flight 169 hits bakery truck while landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/D6RRHJUHUG — BNO News (@BNONews) May 3, 2026

Last month I wrote about a United 777 making a jaw-dropping low approach over a Newark highway. That one ended fine. It was following procedure perfectly.