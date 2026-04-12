United 777 Makes A Jaw-Dropping Low Approach Over A Newark Highway

Saturday night, footage was posted of an eye popping United Airlines arrival into Newark, filmed from a car’s dashcam. The plane looks to me like a Boeing 777 on short final. Its landing gear is down and it’s descending onto runway 29. The car appears to be near the Newark Airport / I-78 – US 1&9 interchange.

Watch this – the plane is off to the right and really comes into focus about 14 seconds in:

A United Airlines Boeing 777 performing a low approach over a New Jersey highway while landing on Runway 29 at Newark Liberty International Airport. pic.twitter.com/3pc4AK6Bl2 — Aviation (@xAviation) April 11, 2026

While this was posted over the weekend, the dashcam video appears to have a timestamp of 05/18/2025 01:49:04 PM.

Runway 29 is Newark’s short crosswind runway. It’s just 6,726 feet with 6,502 feet landing distance available. There’s both a BRIDGE VISUAL RWY 29 and STADIUM VISUAL RWY 29 approach procedures with no ILS.

Runway 29 is isn’t heavily used, outside of high westerly wind arrivals. There are highway and power lines on final approach.

But back when this appears to have been filmed, Newark was in the middle of a closure of Runway 4L/22R (which ran April 15 – June 15, 2025). Newark arrivals and departures were being slowed by runway the construction, plus the shift of air traffic control work from New York TRACON on Long Island over to Philadelphia. With the FAA ordering traffic reduced traffic just two days prior, the runway 29 approach makes much more sense.

In fact, there was quite a bit of chatter around low flying over the Turnpike / I‑78 bridge.

I’m guessing that the plane was around 70–80 feet above runway elevation in this video, possibly 50–70 feet above the road. But that’s an estimate. The United 777 was following procedure, but it’s not a landing you see that often.

The landing is somewhat reminiscent of Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten. Here’s a woman blown over by a JetBlue plane there while planespotting.

(HT: Enilria)