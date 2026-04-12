Woman With Jeweled Hair Calls Herself TSA’s Worst Nightmare — Gets Three Scans And A Pat Down

A woman filmed herself dressed up to go through TSA, heavy in jewelry – including jeweled hair – joking that she was “TSA’s worst nightmare.” Actually I’d expect the opposite, that TSA would become her worst nightmare.

In fact, she got three scans and a pat down, but she says there wasn’t really a line and so she cleared security in “less than five minutes.” This is simply how she normally dresses, so she wasn’t really going to give what to expect in the airport much thought.

Now, the government shouldn’t dictate your fashion choices! But wearing a lot of metal through security is self-inflicted annoyance, and it’s inconsiderate of other passengers if it slows the line. But what about this much jewelry, affixed in ways that aren’t easy to remove at the checkpoint?

TSA also tells travelers to remove bulky jewelry and avoid clothes or jewelry with high metal content in order to reduce alarms.

They also say body piercings can trigger extra screening or private removal as an alternative to a pat down.

But if you haven’t had a good full body rub in awhile, and don’t want to spend on a spa, this is a close second way of getting it.

There’s also a racial angle to this as well. TSA scanners frequently give false alarms for afros, braids, twists and other hairstyles popular among Black women. The screening technology and procedures run headlong into how some people actually look and dress, and that’s who has to conform to a standard.

This woman, though, continued sharing her experience:

People can dress how they want, and TSA should process them professionally. But if the objective is speed, reduce your metal before the checkpoint, because not every TSA experience goes smoothly.

One woman was told she needed to grow her hair out or get a boob job before clearing security again because her gender presentaton was confusing. And while you may not have to take everything off for screening, you might actually be required to cover yourself up.