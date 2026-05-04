American Airlines Passenger Talked Into His Phone For An Entire Flight — But It Wasn’t A Phone Call

On a flight last week from DC to Charlotte I was seated in the exit row aisle and the two passengers next to me, who hadn’t met before, started chatting. The woman in the middle seat was a loud and energetic talker.

I was trying to concentrate, and get some work done, but it was tough – even with earphones in. And I thought, ‘how is this different than people talking on the phone on a plane’ which everyone seems to hate so much?

Oh, this was worse – it wasn’t just one end of the conversation which you’d hear on a phone call, it was both ends of the conversation!

Talking to another person is fine.



But talking to another person through a device is… not fine?

I thought about this, coming across the story of an American Airlines passenger dictating a voice memo into their phone on a flight from New York LaGuardia to Miami.

A flight attendant treated this as ‘talking on the phone’ and this not allowed. I don’t think that makes sense!

But he kept going anyway, and they didn’t do anything about it.

People seem to think that talking into a voice memo for an entire flight is antisocial, especially after a flight attendant said to stop. But also that if it was no louder than two passengers talking to each other, then it is hard to distinguish from ordinary conversation which is okay. But then why do you also think that talking into a phone (which is just half as much talking as a two-person conversation) is somehow not okay?

Some call for the quiet cabin rule to be applied across the board. It’s like listening to music without headphones and that’s not okay. Under that standard, I’d be ok with either a ban on all talking or a ban on all loud sound (but all sound below that threshold, even if made into a phone’s microphone) becomes permitted.