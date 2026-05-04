New Trump Palm Beach Airport Renaming Deal — He’ll Control The Merch And Messaging

Palm Beach County and the Trump Organization have reached an agreement on the use of Donald Trump’s name to rename Palm Beach International airport for the President. They will vote on it on Tuesday.

A new law in Florida provides that Palm Beach’s airport “shall be renamed” President Donald J. Trump International Airport, effective July 1, 2026, subject to FAA approval and execution of an agreement with Trump allowing the airport no-cost use of the name.

One of the concerns expressed by opponents of the law was that the President was going to profit from it. Nonsense, supporters said, they’d make it explicit that Palm Beach would only do this if they got to use the name for free. And they do! But… the agreement is set up to allow the President to make money on the merch.

Palm Beach County’s May 5 meeting includes asking commissioners to approve a Naming Rights and License Agreement with DTTM Operations, LLC and President Donald J. Trump. County staff describe the deal as giving the county a perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free right to use the airport name for airport operations, marketing, signage, branding, promotions, and related purposes. And that’s true.

Trump gets to control biographical material used by the airport. The airport can’t make factual claims about the President without his approval.

If the county or a retail business operating on airport property wants to sell merchandise bearing the airport name, it must buy that merchandise directly from entities designated by Trump. Trump’s own company and its affiliates can’t receive money for this – but they can specify who will.

Airport retailers that want to sell airport-named merchandise must buy from Trump-designated entities. Trump-linked entities cannot themselves profit from airport sales of Trump airport merchandise – but they can sell and profit from it off-airport.

And there’s a non-disparagement clause, with the county agreeing not to use the airport’s name in a way that could tarnish Trump’s reputation which is awkward from a speech standpoint, even with a first amendment carveout.

It’s entirely reasonable for a President to be interested in his naming legacy, and not an uncommon thing for airports to be named for former Presidents. Palm Beach is Trump’s primary residence. It’s just a bit unseemly to do it while he’s still in office.

Of course, other president-named airports do not have the name trademark owned by private companies, or the right to approve biographical material (control over political speech!).

I don’t love naming major public infrastructure after whatever party is in power. That’s not anti-Trump – I didn’t like it when Chicago was talking about renaming an airport for Obama, I was critical of renaming Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid, and criticized renaming Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson all the way back in 2003.

Hopefully, though, naming Palm Beach International for President Trump will forestall naming Washington Dulles after him. Surely we don’t want more than one airport with the same name. That’s just a recipe for confusion, passengers flying to the wrong place, and misdirected bags.