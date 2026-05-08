Airport Food Prices May Be Breaking The Law — Starbucks Was 54% Higher Than The Same Drink Nearby [Roundup]

The Starbucks location on Concourse B charged us 54% more for a grande medium roast than at the East Point location. A café latte cost 52% more. The airport pricing policy is a city ordinance. In 2021, city council increased the amount businesses can charge from 10% to 15% because of rising costs and the increased challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But store after store, we saw most products we checked were well over the 15% price threshold in our comparisons. From a slice of cheese pizza at Sbarro for 58% more than the closest mall food court to an original Chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A for 21% higher than down the road in East Point, few retailers were within the 15% limit.