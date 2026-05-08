Airport Food Prices May Be Breaking The Law — Starbucks Was 54% Higher Than The Same Drink Nearby [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Are Atlanta airport food prices breaking the law? And concessionaire leases which have street pricing + 15% requirements written in? They never say which street… (Same story ran about Boston Logan airport and Massport acknowledges and is investigating.)
The Starbucks location on Concourse B charged us 54% more for a grande medium roast than at the East Point location. A café latte cost 52% more. The airport pricing policy is a city ordinance. In 2021, city council increased the amount businesses can charge from 10% to 15% because of rising costs and the increased challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But store after store, we saw most products we checked were well over the 15% price threshold in our comparisons. From a slice of cheese pizza at Sbarro for 58% more than the closest mall food court to an original Chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A for 21% higher than down the road in East Point, few retailers were within the 15% limit.
- The worst thing for Spirit Airlines employees about looking for a job is union seniority. It forces veteran employees to start at the bottom despite their experience.
- ICE raids Disney Magic cruise ship “Dharmi Mehta and her family had enjoyed their trip, but were upset when they saw the head waiter, whom they had become close with, being led away from the docked boat with his hands zip-tied behind his back.”
- Paid seats don’t always give you what you pay for.
@SouthwestAir upgraded to a window seat for flight today and there is no window. What was just paid straight for?? pic.twitter.com/M6eTvHYWwr
— Wendy Schuller (@wschuller44) May 6, 2026
- This LEGO set is going to take a long time to build.
— Armstrong and Getty (@AandGShow) May 6, 2026
- Singapore’s coffee game is unreal.
There is a coffee shop in Singapore that serves one of the most magical drinks you can imagine.
At Sweet Little Rain, an ordinary Americano is transformed into something almost poetic. Instead of being served on its own, the cup arrives with a delicate cloud of cotton candy… pic.twitter.com/gDcMrYgzCf
— Science girl (@sciencegirl) May 6, 2026
- Spirit Airlines status match opportunity.
Does anyone know if I can transfer my Spirit Airlines reward miles for a free fistfight over to United Airlines?
— Xeriland (@Xeriland) May 7, 2026
- Passenger with dementia flew Spirit Airlines from Honduras to Houston and according to a lawsuit didn’t receive the promised assistance on arrival. He wandered out of the airport and onto the freeway where he was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man’s family is suing Spirit, but this is complicated by the carrier’s bankruptcy and liquidation.
Comments
Gary writes, “ICE raids a Disney cruise ship.” That’s Goofy.
@Ken A — …Garsh!
I wonder how drip pricing at airport restaurants is not illegal. A small sign at the register, after you have ordered and they have prepared your food, increases the posted prices by 10%. More people need to walk away when they see the price boost. When you reward dishonest business practices, we get more of it.
The request to transfer Spirit points to United for a free “fist fight” upgrade had me laughing so hard, I spit out my cornflakes!
I might add, paying airport prices for bottled water $6.00-$8.00 for a 25 cent item insults me every time. Everything else is grossly overpriced as well and I usually avoid any airport purchases unless I have no other options. Usually bring a sandwich from home of an offsite restaurant rather than pay the ridiculous gouging prices at the airport.