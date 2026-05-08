I Had Just 8 Minutes To Change Terminals In Dallas — The American Airlines Trick That Got Me Home

I flew up to DC on Southwest Airlines this week, but took American back. Southwest has (by law) the only non-stop flight from Austin to close-in National airport. Since it’s a 1,311-mile flight that’s over the 1,250-mile ‘perimeter’ flying limit from the airport, and so only specifically-granted exception flights can operate on the route.
Normally the 1 p.m. departure time from Austin doesn’t work for me with Southwest, but I recorded the Central Air podcast before heading to the airport.
For the return, I took a connecting flight back on American instead of the Southwest non-stop. I was able to leave earlier in the day, and it meant (if everything operated on schedule) I’d make it home for my daughter’s bedtime.
Since I barely made my connection, and a couple of things I did along the way always surprise people, I thought it made sense to share the choices I made that helped me get onto my original connection – and also to ensure I had space on a backup flight home that night in case I didn’t.
On the way out of D.C. I had some breakfast at Capital One Landing before my flight. Their cream-filled pastries are absolutely out of this world fantastic. There were three choices, and I was a little bit disappointed that they didn’t have the crema catalana, but they’re still good enough that I had two of them anyway (well, I actually ate one and a half).
I wasn’t really hungry after this, but on board I did take the cheese plate – I still need to also try the new Inflight Bites Box and the new sandwich that starts next month. It’s not crave-worthy for sure, but I thought that the cheese quality was better and certainly tastier.
Tillamook® Extra Sharp Cheddar, Tillamook® Smoked Black Pepper Cheddar and blueberry artigiano cheese. Fresh fruit, dried apricots and dried black figs. Walnuts, gourmet crackers, Bonne Maman honey and Toblerone chocolate
My flight from D.C. to Dallas pushed back 9 minutes early. Despite this, we didn’t get in the air for about an hour. And we were already looking at a longer than normal flight time because of significant headwinds enroute.
We were too heavy to take advantage of the shorter runway. Because of the direction of the winds the airport shifted the direction of takeoffs from primary runway 1/19, and it took awhile to taxi to the other end of the airport as they flipped operations.
All the while I was watching my connecting time in Dallas shrink. At one point we were slated to land in Dallas at the exact same time as my connection to Austin was scheduled to depart, although this bounced around quite a lot.
So while we were onboard, I sent a direct message to the @AmericanAir twitter team asking for a backup flight to Austin to be added to my itinerary.
- I did not want to move off of my original connection. I still wanted the ability to try to make that flight. Making it would mean being home before my daughter went to sleep.
- But I also wanted to make sure I’d get home the same night if I didn’t make that connection. There were only a few seats left on later Dallas – Austin flights. Those could be gone if I waited.
- Onboard I can’t just call American’s customer service, but I have found American’s Twitter team better with working on reservations than any other airline.
Adding flights to a reservation without giving up the flight you’re on is something that American will do at least for Executive Platinum (and ConciergeKey) members. They let you have ‘duplicate’ bookings without cancelling one out.
If you wind up needing the backup flight, you need to have the ticket reissued for it later. If you don’t need it, and there’s time, it’s polite to cancel out the space.
Things were looking pretty good. At one point we gained enough time that we were showing a gate arrival that would give me 33 minutes between flights in Dallas.
- At 15 minutes out, American can give away your seat to standby customers if you haven’t made it to the gate area. It looked like at least a mostly full flight, so there was a good chance that would be happening. So I needed to get there 15 minutes out, not just 10 minutes (doors close).
- And we were arriving at gate A37 in Dallas. My connecting flight to Austin was slated to leave from D40. That takes time.
It took a few minutes longer to get on the ground than the captain had predicted. My connection was already boarding. We didn’t have a super long taxi time, but when we arrived at the gate the alley was blocked and had to wait for an aircraft to move. We ultimately blocked in at 25 minutes to departure of my connection to Austin. Doors opened quickly and I had 8 minutes to get from A37 to D40.
Now, the usual way to get between terminals in Dallas is the Skylink. I was a bit worried about taking that because it had been under scheduled maintenance that was supposed to end about 3 hours earlier. Both A37 and D40 are good walks from Skylink stations, too. So this wouldn’t be fast.
But the terminals are also connected by walkways. A37 is very close to the walkway over to C2. And the C2 walkway is connected to the walkway over to D – that dumps you off right at D40! So I was definitely going to hoof it over to my connecting gate. I figured that gate-to-gate Skylink would be about 10 minutes (with greater variability risk) while walking should take about 7.
I was a bit demoralized to hit the A-to-C connector and see the moving walkway out of service! But forunately it was just one of them, the rest were working, which helped speed up my brisk pace.
I was in the C-D connector when I heard last call for my flight announced. It took me the exact 7 minutes I’d predicted, so I turned up at the gate at D-16, and saw several passengers huddled by the gate waiting to get on as standbys.
I made the connection. The flight pushed a minute early. I made it home, walking in the door about 15 minutes before my daughter’s bedtime even. If I didn’t, I’d have been home an hour later because of my backup flight and wouldn’t have gotten stuck in Dallas overnight.
At DFW it’s worth knowing or looking up where your gates are located before deciding how you’re going to change terminals. The Skylink isn’t always faster, and I might not have made it to my connection before losing my seat if I’d taken it.
And for top American AAdvantage status members, it’s worth knowing that they’ll add a segment to your reservation during even potential irregular operations. That’s saved me many times, and is probably the thing I still value the most about Executive Platinum
Comments
I’m exhausted just reading this. Still, you must have felt so good to have gotten home in time. Congratulations.
Why didn’t AA’s automated system give away your seat since it reasonably could have determined you wouldn’t make the flight? Don’t get me wrong I’m actually in favor of this since it provides the greater good even though it inconveniences some people. I’m curious if you, as an EP, let AA know you would be likely to make it before the doors closed and preserve your seat. I understand the back up option for EP and CK but was curious about their automated rebooking service and how to neutralize that if necessary.
Thanks
So the TLDR version is (a) check the airport map to figure out the quickest way between gates; and (b) if you have the status, use the Twitter AA team to book a backup. Got it. Thanks.
@rkt10 – my sentiments exactly!
@ Gary — Shocking to hear that AA is actually better than other airlines at something.
Thx very much for this post. I’m looking at a tight AA DFW connection for a trip later this month. This gate-to-gate advice comes in very handy.
AA Twitter team rocks. Miles better than the competition.
I don’t think AA backs up flights for EXPs anymore although you might find an agent/AC staff member willing to do it. CK they will proactively call you and offer flights to back up on, making sure that you end up in First. Although on that latter point you might need to be flexible.
One of the major reasons I spent the $2.5K and 250K miles to extend CK for another year. It has relieved the stress worrying I’d end up in 31B on my connection.
@ Gene
United will often hold planes for late arrivals.
Or, Gary, you could just fly IAD-AUS nonstop on United…
@L737 — Naturally, Gary went to the Capital One Landing! Mah man!
@Peter — At least they offered Gary MCE (even if it was a middle seat…)
I never ever, ever, ever, ever ride the SkyLink at DFW unless I have to go to E since there’s no choice. When F opens, I really hope they’ll connect it with D, C to E, and build a E/F flyover.
The last time I flew American (this was my breaking point) was DFW to SFO. It was second to last scheduled flight and we were delayed. After awhile they said there was an accident with baggage handling vehicle and freight door they needed to test. I was due at a client at 8am the next morning and tried to get switched or wait listed on later flight. They told me I could buy a full fair ticket. After another hour the later flight was boarding and we were waiting. I asked about getting wait listed on first flight out in the morning and was told I could buy a ticket. Finally we were told they were changing planes and the wheelchair crew started pushing people to the next game 20 gates away. As we start to walk the chairs come at us. They were putting us on a plane we had been told was damaged 5 minutes earlier. Finally made it home at 2AM and got 3 hours of sleep before I had to drive to my client the next morning. That was in 2019. I will not get on one of their planes again. Would fly Spirit before and I know they are out of business. I know you didn’t get f’ed by AA but I am done with them.
The Skylink at DFW isn’t faster when a person who’s enjoyed one too many airport Cinnabons gets stuck in the tram doorway because they can’t squeeze into the packed tram. The doors then open and close on them like a confused robot three times before the whole system gives up and needs a human airport worker to hit the reset button.
Piece was TL;DR
The travel and hospitality industries are making everything too complicated, too time consuming, and stripped of basic amenities and service. I get it, the race to the bottom.
But now that I’m retired and have plenty of time to deal with the hassle, life is too short. Unless it’s a family gathering, nothing is worth traveling for any more. I’m staying home as much as possible in my forever home, in my lovely neighborhood with walkable stores and services for all my basic needs and delivery for everything else. My entertainment needs and my intellectual stimulation are all available either at home on the internet or in a 15 minute walk.
Ensh1ttifcation will have to continue without my money, which I will leave to heirs rather than spending on travel and hospitality.
This coincidentally raises some of this same issues in today’s New York Times’ Tripped Up column.
Glad it all worked out!
@1990 — How wonderfully decadent! And being there during the breakfast/lunch menu shift is clutch
@Ken A — How deliciously absurd!
@ 1990 — Yep, pretty easy if you just hop on Metro to Dulles.
What a dumb story