Secret Service Officer On Trump Detail Arrested At Miami Airport Hotel After Taking Self-Service Too Far [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. Huh, that ‘agent’ in Gary’s AI-thumbnail for this post kinda looks like ‘acting’ AG Todd Blanche (aka the President’s personal attorney, including for in the case where the President was found guilty of 34 felony counts in 2024), who is currently not confirmed by the Senate for Attorney General, which is supposed to represent the United States and its people, not the President’s personal grievances. (But, JFK picked his brother for AG, back in the day, so nothing matters, amirite? At least RFK was confirmed unanimously by the Senate, and generally served honorably.)

    Oh, and, a ‘bah!’ to Delta’s ancient AVODs. Sure, give Ed $100 million, but don’t worry about those old screens.

  3. @Tex — 100%. Gary uses AI all the time for his thumbnails. He had one with the smoking monk (Sri Lanka story), and @Gene called him out on it looking ‘too black,’ so then Gary updated it to look more ‘Asian.’ Pretty hilarious, actually. No disrespect.

    By the way, @Gary Leff, you seein’ these reports of the KLM crew getting that hantavirus after flying those people from the cruise? Ohh boy, here we go again…

  7. Todd Blanche was confirmed as Deputy Attorney General and by law the Deputy acts as Attorney General when the office of attorney General is vacant.

  8. It apparently isn’t fake and this is what lower hiring standards will bring.

  10. Here’s the problem. If you get the guests to reuse towels and see a 50% reduction in towels cleaned each day, you use half as much energy and water. That is simultaneously good for the environment and the hotel’s bottom line. Yes, a hotel might only care about the latter, but they can care about them both. How can we know? But, wait, even if these evil hoteliers are doing it for profit and the green PR, why would I care? I stay at serviced apartments where cleaning is once a week. I use towels at home longer than 7 days anyway. But, if I reuse a towel with daily cleaning, I know the environment benefits as does the hotel’s bottom line. But, in a competitive environment, lower costs to operate can lead to lower room rates. So, who’s losing here? This may be a win-win-win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *