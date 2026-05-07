Secret Service Officer On Trump Detail Arrested At Miami Airport Hotel After Taking Self-Service Too Far [Roundup]

It’s been a crazy 72 hours. We’re currently representing 4 possibly 5 of the ~ dozen lessors that own #Spirit metal.

Since being activated on Friday at 6PM, we’ve deployed 20 pilots to 5 cities. It’s VERY complicated.

Just gaining access is a battle fought on zoom calls and… pic.twitter.com/mWhy7492IM

— Steve Giordano (@SteveNomadic) May 5, 2026