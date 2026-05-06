JetBlue Bankruptcy Filing Rumors Are Swirling — They’re Fake, But The Problems Are Real

Spirit Airlines is out of business. That helps the two next-most vulnerable airlines, Frontier and JetBlue. Frontier is the other major ultra-low cost airline and the two competed on over 100 routes. JetBlue and Spirit were the major airlines in Fort Lauderdale, and JetBlue has already announced new routes there to take advantage of Spirit’s departure.

But speculation about JetBlue’s future has been rampant. They’ve lost money for six years straight and they’re under a mountain of debt. Three weeks ago JetBlue founder Dave Neeleman warned that airline could go bankrupt this year and said that nobody would likely buy the whole thing (outside of chapter 11) because of the $9 billion they owe.

There are a number of stories about an imminent bankruptcy filing by JetBlue, as fuel prices have surged during the conflict with Iran. That’s fake, and the excellent Jon Ostrower has seen someone pushing fake information on this for three weeks.

On April 17, I got a text message from an unknown 202 number trying to plant a false story about an impending JetBlue bankruptcy filing. Someone is running some shenanigans. https://t.co/8WJMzhJfGf pic.twitter.com/yxvC5Ht7pW — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) May 6, 2026

JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty says they are not contemplating a chapter 11 filing this year which of course begs the question about what 2027 looks like for them based on how macro conditions develop. They haven’t made money in six years.

Between long-term losses, high debt, and increased fuel expense – plus a weak market position in New York, a weakened position in Boston as Delta used their inability to simultaneously grow in New York and defend Boston during their American Airines partnership (hence the logic of buying Spirit’s planes and pilots in the first place), they’re in a difficult position.

Their credit rating has been downgraded to CCC+ (by Fitch) and they could be looking at a pre-tax loss greater than $1 billion this year.

However, they ended the first quarter with $2.4 billion of liquidity, excluding an undrawn $600 million revolver, and more than $6 billion of unencumbered assets. They secured a $500 million aircraft-backed financing commitment with an option to increase it by $250 million.

And their 2025 10-K shows scheduled debt maturities of:



$755 million in 2026



$411 million in 2027



$516 million in 2028



$1.768 billion in 2029.

That could forestall any balloon payment-forced filing until 2029, giving them time to turn around their finances. They’re a weak player with huge challenges, but I don’t see why a filing by 2027 is significantly more likely than not.

Of course, macro economic conditions and the direction of oil prices could change this.