JetBlue Founder Warns The Airline May Go Bankrupt This Year — And Says Nobody Will Buy It

JetBlue founder Dave Neeleman says the cost of jet fuel could put the airline into bankruptcy this year according to remarks he made to his current airline’s pilots on Tuesday, which were leaked by aviation watchdog JonNYC.
You know, JetBlue’s in a really tough spot. They really are. They, you know, I think I told you this last week, but when Jamie Baker, who’s an analyst for JP Morgan, came out with his estimates for all the airlines based on 450 fuel, two bucks, it showed JetBlue losing $1.3 billion this year. That would probably put them, you know, into bankruptcy, I would assume.
The cost of jet fuel last week was as high as $4.80 a gallon last week and is currently hovering around $4.
Neelman says their debt service is strangling them and that’s why United won’t buy them.
[T]hat would also take them to $9 billion in debt. Today they’re paying over 600 million in interest on that debt, and that would take it up to closer to $800 million of interest. So that’d be tough.
There’s some thought out there that United’s just doing this with American to clear the decks to buy JetBlue, but I know it from pretty good source inside of United that they’re very concerned about JetBlue’s debt. And they’re not really interested in taking on that. So I think JetBlue has very few options.
He also says “I don’t think Southwest is interested in them. I know Alaska isn’t.” So their best hope, he thinks, is Spirit to go out of business and fuel to get back to $2.50 a gallon. That barely puts JetBlue’s “nose above the water.” (Spirit’s demise would help JetBlue in Fort Lauderdale.)
“from the April 14 pilot pocket session at Breeze where David Neeleman is answering a question about his belief on the state of jetblue.” pic.twitter.com/jujcYppWH4
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) April 15, 2026
In addition to founding JetBlue and serving as founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, Neeleman co-founded Morris Air in 1984 and sold it to Southwest (he sat on Southwest’s Executive Planning Committee afterward). He helped found WestJet in Canada, Azul in Brazil, and led the privatization of TAP Air Portugal in 1996.
Neeleman isn’t right about everything. He predicted in December that Spirit and Frontier would merge (I suppose they still could) and he uses a Delta SkyMiles credit card.
Comments
You mean, Mormon David Neeleman? (Calm down, it’s a call-back.)
He hasn’t been directly involved since 2008. Fine, he’s got like 4% of shares, so, clearly, he cares if it falls apart, not to mention, it’s his legacy, but, like the guy is focused on Breeze (LETSROLL)!
The really interesting economic question is what happens if there is indeed no buyer at all, and the airline’s assets are instead dispersed across multiple carriers, effectively creating a real-world test of decentralized reallocation in a network industry. From a microeconomic standpoint, this could produce a more competitive equilibrium than a single-firm acquisition, since multiple carriers would independently optimize routes and assets rather than rationalizing overlap within one network, potentially lowering entry barriers and increasing route-level competition. It would also expose how little empirical evidence we actually have on whether fragmented redistribution or traditional consolidation delivers better outcomes in fares, capacity, and consumer surplus, suggesting that the true analytical opportunity lies not in who acquires the airline, but in observing how the market reconstructs itself if no one does.
@Gary: Coud you tell Dave that I have $10 bill and will buy it, so the second problem is solved.
The partial elimination of debt in bankruptcy would make them more attractive to someone.
And fuel will be back down within 120 days. I hope they either hedged or can simply hold out.
@Mike Hunt — That’s pretty high-brow. Maybe regulators would be happier if airlines failed instead of merged. There’s like $9 billion on the line with jetBlue; and about $5 billion for Spirit. Practically, there’s still demand for some assets, like slots, gates, planes, parts, depending on where/what. I’d think United still wants another go at JFK, so if jetBlue disappeared overnight, there’d still be bids for T5 and their slots, for sure. Or, maybe your beloved Southwest could jump in on-the-cheap! (Not.)
@Rusty — Oh, so now it’s only 4 months, eh? Huh, funny because there’s still a blockade (now by US), and the last tankers are making it to ports worldwide, and the 80+ refining sites over there may take years to restore, so… yeah, ignore all that noise. Let’s trust Rusty on this one!
Let’s face it, jetBLUE is more valuable broken up and sold in pieces rather than whole. Outside of slots at JFK, the Terminal at JFK and Ops in BOS what do they really offer any Airline? Answer, NOTHING. No one needs or wants Orlando based on Low Yield and FLL is even worse. FLL will never be viable to MIA regardless what you think of the facility. SJU……………those days are long over being a Hub for anyone. Why any Airline would even consider Acquiring them, taking on All of their Employees and giving Pay Raises, all their aircraft and all their debt would be asinine. Even when JB had that partnership with AA, the ONEWORLD Alliance had zero interest in extending an offer to JB which speaks volumes. I just do not see Any of the likes of UAL,SWA.AS or AA willing to take them On.
JetBlue will be broken up, auctioned off, and sold off in pieces. American Airlines will likely get a big slice of their assets, and so will United. The airline is a hot mess. Always has been. The assets are limited to the slots at JFK and BOS, and the FLL and MCO concentration, the jets, and the JFK terminal. The rest is worthless.
The irony of it all is that B6 repurposed itself again in the last year as a Northeast to Florida airline, with a handful of vanity routes across the Atlantic. The same strategy that has doomed many brands in the 1980s and early 1990s.
@shoeguy — jetBlue is most certainly not ‘a mess’ and has been a great airline for passenger experience (extra legroom, free WiFi, live TV, Mint). They also expanded across the Atlantic, unlike SW, even though some like @Tim Dunn are still pitching that pipe dream. Listen, times are getting tough for a lot of people and companies, but jetBlue still has value.
He’s probably right. A “great airline” for passengers does not equate to a viable business. Being able to sell your product and services for more than the cost of delivering those products and services is a viable business.
Why are you talking to Breeze’s CEO who has been out of JetBlue for 18 years?
JetBlue’s number #1 asset is their stellar employees . And I mean in every department that I’ve done business with.
Highly trained, exceedingly professional in service delivery and even uniform appearance. That little airline could teach the big boys A LOT.
The only merger that makes sense right now (barely) is between United Airlines and Alaska Airlines. A United Airlines / American Airlines combination is largely a red herring.
The article is right that JetBlue Airways’s debt load is too high for any carrier to justify a deal in the current risk environment.
That said, Alaska Airlines still needs to fully clear the deck with its integration of Hawaiian Airlines. Until that’s complete, any additional transaction would be a stretch operationally and strategically.
Over the next 1–2 years, the landscape could and will shift quickly. JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines remain the most likely M&A targets and partners as balance sheets, fuel prices, ticket prices, and integration outcomes become clearer.
Wind down the operations. Liquidate the assets. Pay the creditors. Repeat with Frontier for the trifecta.
@Greg M – United/Alaska would certainly have to deal with issues at SFO. What does Alaska have outside of its LAX presence that United might want, that would be worth the expense and hassle?
Gary
Seattle, and PDX maybe. Better West Coast reach to Asia. Better reach to HNL and the South Seas?
If they could keep the Oman Air partnership (a big if, give that Oman Air is Oneworld), better coverage via the ME rather than their limited partnership with Emirates.
@Mike : “The really interesting economic question is what happens if there is indeed no buyer at all.” The late, great Walter Williams asked the same question when an airline was tettering. Most never think about the fact that virtually every resource is constrained. Freeing resources from inefficient users is good.
@JC Shannon gets it.
@George Romey — Ugh, here we got again with the ole ‘we’re a business, not a charity’ trope. Yeah, I know, and yet, great airlines can, should, and are viable businesses. Instead of adopting those positive passenger experiences, monopolies would create worse experiences and higher prices. So, if you fly, or work in the industry, you should want more healthy competition, not less.