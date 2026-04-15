JetBlue Founder Warns The Airline May Go Bankrupt This Year — And Says Nobody Will Buy It

JetBlue founder Dave Neeleman says the cost of jet fuel could put the airline into bankruptcy this year according to remarks he made to his current airline’s pilots on Tuesday, which were leaked by aviation watchdog JonNYC.

You know, JetBlue’s in a really tough spot. They really are. They, you know, I think I told you this last week, but when Jamie Baker, who’s an analyst for JP Morgan, came out with his estimates for all the airlines based on 450 fuel, two bucks, it showed JetBlue losing $1.3 billion this year. That would probably put them, you know, into bankruptcy, I would assume.

The cost of jet fuel last week was as high as $4.80 a gallon last week and is currently hovering around $4.

Neelman says their debt service is strangling them and that’s why United won’t buy them.

[T]hat would also take them to $9 billion in debt. Today they’re paying over 600 million in interest on that debt, and that would take it up to closer to $800 million of interest. So that’d be tough. There’s some thought out there that United’s just doing this with American to clear the decks to buy JetBlue, but I know it from pretty good source inside of United that they’re very concerned about JetBlue’s debt. And they’re not really interested in taking on that. So I think JetBlue has very few options.

He also says “I don’t think Southwest is interested in them. I know Alaska isn’t.” So their best hope, he thinks, is Spirit to go out of business and fuel to get back to $2.50 a gallon. That barely puts JetBlue’s “nose above the water.” (Spirit’s demise would help JetBlue in Fort Lauderdale.)

“from the April 14 pilot pocket session at Breeze where David Neeleman is answering a question about his belief on the state of jetblue.” pic.twitter.com/jujcYppWH4 — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) April 15, 2026

In addition to founding JetBlue and serving as founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, Neeleman co-founded Morris Air in 1984 and sold it to Southwest (he sat on Southwest’s Executive Planning Committee afterward). He helped found WestJet in Canada, Azul in Brazil, and led the privatization of TAP Air Portugal in 1996.

Neeleman isn’t right about everything. He predicted in December that Spirit and Frontier would merge (I suppose they still could) and he uses a Delta SkyMiles credit card.