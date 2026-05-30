Russian Man Tries To Breach The Cockpit Of United Flight As Pilots Declare Level 4 Threat And Divert To Wisconsin

United flight 2005 from Chicago O’Hare to Minneapolis diverted to Madison, Wisconsin after declaring a ‘Level 4’ threat when a Russian passenger attempted to breach the cockpit. The potential hijacking report occurred abut 20 minutes after takeoff.

The passenger reportedly caused trouble before departure by standing during taxi, then once airborne threatened seatmates and crew and charged the flight deck door.

A passenger on the flight reports that:



A Russian interpreter was needed



the passenger had apparently made some kind of threat



He reached toward a flight attendant and had to be restrained near the front of the aircraft.





Credit: u/llewynwearsflannels

Off-duty law enforcement officers helped subdue the man before prior to the Boeing 737-900 (N69818) landing in Madison, where he was taken into custody. The airline called it a “security concern with an unruly passenger.”

While there are claims that United sent an ACARS message to its flights in the air warning them to secure cockpits because the incident might be coordinated, I’ve seen only the opposite – messages that there’s not believed to be any further threat.

Here’s Dane County public safety radio traffic from the incident.

BREAKING 🚨🚨#Chicago / #Illinois Audio from the incident aboard United Airlines Flight 2005 tonight where an unknown subject attempted to gain access to the cockpit. Subject was taken down by several off duty law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/kdUkPUukjA — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) May 30, 2026

It’s not yet clear what the Russian man was actually after, though unless it was a period of confinement for himself it’s likely he did not achieve his objective.