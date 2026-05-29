Hyatt Projects Doubling Loyalty Profit After Devaluation, Will Launch International Credit Cards

Hyatt’s credit card will go global: Hyatt held its investor day on Thursday and they shared that they are “targeting Germany and Spain” for cobrand credit cards and that they’re looking at the UK, Japan, and Mexico markets for cards as well.

And they revealed other things about the program during their presentation.

Hyatt succinctly explained the business case for Guest of Honor awards. It isn’t just a benefit for elite members to be able to share their experience. It captures the Guest of Honor guest’s future business, too.

Program members spend more. And the gap has grown. That makes sense because Hyatt has increasingly skewed premium in recent years (though much of their future growth comes from select service and soft brands) and that suggests repeat customers will be higher spenders.

What is impressive is a 38% increase in members with 100+ qualifying nights a year. Some of that may be increased credit card spend (since every $5,000 spent on the consumer card earns 2 qualifying nights and every $10,000 on the business card – which was only introduced in October 2021 – earns 5 qualifying nights). This underscores Hyatt introducing milestone benefits beyond 100 nights for 2024.

One former Chase card executive has told me that the Hyatt product hits above its weight for them. It’s a smaller program, but far more valuable to the bank than size would predict.

Cardholders stay 221% more often than non-cardholder members and spend 28% more on their cards than holders of comparable travel co-brand cards.

They believe they will “deliver more than double the EBITDA contribution from our credit card programs and third-party fees next year” without international cobrands. Lowering costs through a massive devaluation of their points is one way to get there! This comes right after they won a tax fight that could save the loyalty program $589 million.