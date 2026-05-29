Delta And JetBlue Wi-Fi Plans May Take The Hit As Blue Origin Rocket Explodes On Launch Pad

On Thursday night around 9 p.m. Eastern, Blue Origin’s New Glenn exploded at Launch Complex 36 while undergoing a static fire test in advance of its first scheduled mission to carry Amazon Leo satellites.

The rocket was being prepared to launch 48 satellites but those satellites weren’t lost because they hadn’t yet been loaded. But they build the satellites quickly, the binding constraint on getting the satellite wifi service that Delta and JetBlue have committed to up and running is the launches. They can build 30 satellites per week, and there’s already a backlog of hundreds of them getting into space.

Blue Origin's New Glenn just blew up at LC-36 while attempting to Static Fire ahead of NG-4.https://t.co/tANS0dWyIH pic.twitter.com/PztxFoBqIw — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2026

We don’t yet know the extent of the launch pad damage. The transporter-erector and a lightning tower may not be salvageable. In all likelihood, New Glenn isn’t flying again this year. My interest is far more provincial: that this does to the timeline for Amazon Leo adoption inflight.

The explosion shouldn’t affect launches from other pads. But the incident removes a lot of the slack in getting to workable inflight wifi.

The Amazon system needs around 600 – 700 satellites for limited beta. Starlink’s own minimally viable beta product was at around 900 satellites and that involved expected service interruptions with limited customers. So they need well over 1,000 satellites for meaningful service with consistent handoff between satellites. And full first gen service is going to mean over 3,000 satellites. Even there that’s only around a third of where Starlink is at.

Satellite count is not the same thing as capacity and coverage, but Amazon is already far behind and delays in getting to scale mean further delays for JetBlue (2027 roll out) and Delta (planned for 2028).

Milestone # Satellites Current production satellites before LA-07 302 Initial service-rollout phase 578 Amazon’s July 30, 2026 projection ~700 FCC 50% milestone 1,618 Full first-gen constellation 3,232 Versus Starlink ~ 10,000

Amazon has 102 launches contracted across four providers: 18 Ariane 6, 24 New Glenn, 38 Vulcan Centaur, 9 Atlas V, and 13 Falcon 9. They plan more than 100 missions through the beginning of 2029, averaging around three launches a month at over 40 satellites per launch.

The New Glenn launches represented over 1,100 satellites. That capacity isn’t lost, but it’s delayed. We don’t yet know whether New Glenn returns early next year. And it’s not yet clear how many launches can be moved over to other providers. Losing New Glenn for a year could seriously affect the timeline. As it is they aren’t likely to meet their summer target for deployed Leo satellites and they’ve asked to move the FCC midpoint deadline to July 30, 2028.

JetBlue had planned Amazon Leo on 25% of its fleet next year. If New Glenn is out for 2027, that slows JetBlue’s rollout. Delta doesn’t begin installs until 2028, so that’s still plausible. But Amazon wasn’t going to have Starlink-style coverage (or use) then to begin with. Here’s a JetBlue plane potentially watching its install timeline blow up.

Video of the Aerial view of New Glenn exploding from Orlando Airport pic.twitter.com/WaYDFXYw1t — Alex Quinn (@ItsAlexQuinn) May 29, 2026

There’s just less margin for error in hitting Delta’s timeline versus delay. And that’s the biggest issue: Starlink is available now . United and Southwest expect to have their full fleets Starlink-equipped next year before Delta even starts their Amazon installs already, if Amazon hits its timeline (and Delta only plans to move half its fleet to better wifi). The risk is that, in going for the Amazon as the cheaper option (because Delta can do a broader deal selling its customers to Amazon for shopping and content), Delta winds up at a strategic disadvantage for a longer period of years.