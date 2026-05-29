Delta Raises Alarm In Pilot Memo: JFK–LAX Is Failing The Customers It Can Least Afford To Lose

Delta’s reliability problems are showing up where they can least afford them: New York–Los Angeles, the premium transcon route packed with business travelers and high-profile customers. An internal note to pilots asks them to help make up for increased delays and plunging net promoter scores among customers by making extra efforts at communication during disruptions.
The airline’s reliability has taken a huge hit and executives expect their problem with cascading cancellations to last through the summer, though they do have a plan intended to address it over the longer term.
It seems, though, that their reliability issues are especially acute flying between New York and Los Angeles, and aviation watchdog JonNYC reports on some of the specifics based on a note sent to pilots who operate equipment used on the route.
- Problems on New York JFK – Los Angeles get outsized attention due to “a significant presence of high-profile customers, business travelers, and social media influencers. Customer experiences on these flights are often shared widely and in real time”
- Reliability has been uniquely a problem on this route, “this route operates at a higher risk for delays compared to much of the domestic network”
- It’s taking a toll on customer perceptions of Delta: “Customer experience on JFK–LAX currently runs 9.2 points below the mainline domestic NPS.. LAX-JFK currently runs 12.7 points below.”
As a result, pilots are being asked to make extra efforts to communicate with passengers during delays to make up for the airline’s troubles:
The best way our pilots can help is simple: Remain focused, as you always are, on Delta’s Impactful Behaviors – Greet Me, Recognize Me, Be Kind to Me and Inform Me – to ensure every customer interaction is kind, attentive, appreciative, and informative. In particular, it’s proven that our NPS scores improve significantly during a service disruption or delay when our pilots provide timely updates and engage positively with our customers.
Delta
This is out there, not authenticated in any way at this juncture. I tend to -assume- that at the very least it’s patched together from some stuff. Always a chance it’s fake.
“Team,
We’d like to take a moment to talk about JFK–LAX and LAX-JFK – two of the most…
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) May 28, 2026
There’s no more important airline route in the U.S. than New York – Los Angeles. Based on Bureau of Transportation Statistics DB1B data (a quarterly 10% ticket sample before July 2025, now monthly at a 40% sample) and using the four most recent quarters available which are Q2 2024 through Q1 2025, annual revenue numbers by airline in the New York JFK – Los Angeles market are:
|Rank
|Airline
|Market
|Revenue
|1
|United
|Newark – San Francisco
|$493 million
|2
|Delta
|New York JFK – Los Angeles
|$449 million
|3
|United
|Newark – Los Angeles
|$384 million
|4
|JetBlue
|New York JFK – Los Angeles
|$280 million
|5
|Delta
|New York JFK – San Francisco
|$252 million
|6
|American
|New York JFK – Los Angeles
|$220 million
New York JFK – Los Angeles is the most heavily flown U.S. route by seats, with 3.43 million seats in 2025 (up 9% over 2024, but still 20% below 2019).
Delta dominates on New York JFK – Los Angeles even without materially more flights than competitors. That’s a function of running larger aircraft, generating higher corporate share, and earning higher premium ticket purchases. Before US Airways management took over, American dominated the corporate market in Los Angeles. Delta gained its foothold in the New York market in some measure because US Airways management was willing to sell them their LaGuardia operation.
Ironically, Delta has an uncompetitive inflight product (although United still has the least-functional wifi, until the Starlink rollout is complete). Their New York JFK Delta One lounge is very good if you visit in the morning or early afternooon – late afternoon/evening departures find it overrun. So their product isn’t actually driving this, although their reputation for product as well as reliability is.
United, though, dominates the Bay Area business and has a very strong presence on both ends of these routes in both Newark and Los Angeles as well.
Ultimately, the New York and Los Angeles markets aren’t just important because they attract lots of premium passengers. They are crucial to earning corporate business in both locations. And they are among the top credit card spending markets in the U.S. Linking the two together and performing badly puts the performance of Delta’s American Express co-brand product in jeopardy.
Customers who defect to a competitor take their credit card spend with them – and that deal represents $8 billion in annual revenue.
Comments
Didn’t realize the Delta operation deteriorated this much, thanks for the details. And the product is not an advantage; poorer catering, Thompson no advantage seats.
Now Delta transcon schedules are vapor ware as well.
UNITED rising
Can’t wait to see Tim offer his whole-hearted defense on how Delta’s 767s are the definition of Premium with their 14-year-old state of the art product that is only surpassed by their IFE Experience on some of the older 737-800s that feature a screen smaller than the size of my iPhone 17!
Delta only has an uncompetitive product if you compare the actual aircraft, seats and service versus its endless forward-looking promotional material. The disconnect between the expectations and the actual experience is sizable. Had Boeing developed a NextGen (stretched) 757 DAL could have dominated the route and not conceded it to United.
Wise 1990s philosophers Beavis and Butt-head once said “you’ve gotta have stuff the sucks to have stuff that’s cool”
That is what Georgia Klan Air is doing here; running stuff that sucks so you can realise how cool they are.
@Jim LeJeune gets it. Those wise 1990s philosophers also appreciated their ‘slots’…
Where Delta is also failing is RUCs… JFK-LAX/SFO in D1 from Main on 763 or from PS on 764 used to be regularly available. No more.
DL has addressed the operational reliability issues. Data lags.
While UA’s operations at EWR, ORD and SFO meltdown this summer due to weather storms, DL will more than recover.
and it is most notable that DL is larger in the LAX transcon market than UA.
This memo isn’t about operational reliability. It is about the recognition that DL will fight tooth and nail to maintain its position and grow in the transcons
oh, and DL carries the most TCON revenue from JFK using those 767s and now 330s. all the coastliners that UA wants to throw at JFK or any other transcon market won’t do anything to get that transcon cargo revenue