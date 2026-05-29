Delta Raises Alarm In Pilot Memo: JFK–LAX Is Failing The Customers It Can Least Afford To Lose

Delta’s reliability problems are showing up where they can least afford them: New York–Los Angeles, the premium transcon route packed with business travelers and high-profile customers. An internal note to pilots asks them to help make up for increased delays and plunging net promoter scores among customers by making extra efforts at communication during disruptions.

The airline’s reliability has taken a huge hit and executives expect their problem with cascading cancellations to last through the summer, though they do have a plan intended to address it over the longer term.

It seems, though, that their reliability issues are especially acute flying between New York and Los Angeles, and aviation watchdog JonNYC reports on some of the specifics based on a note sent to pilots who operate equipment used on the route.

Problems on New York JFK – Los Angeles get outsized attention due to “a significant presence of high-profile customers, business travelers, and social media influencers. Customer experiences on these flights are often shared widely and in real time”

Reliability has been uniquely a problem on this route, “this route operates at a higher risk for delays compared to much of the domestic network”

It’s taking a toll on customer perceptions of Delta: “Customer experience on JFK–LAX currently runs 9.2 points below the mainline domestic NPS.. LAX-JFK currently runs 12.7 points below.”

As a result, pilots are being asked to make extra efforts to communicate with passengers during delays to make up for the airline’s troubles:

The best way our pilots can help is simple: Remain focused, as you always are, on Delta’s Impactful Behaviors – Greet Me, Recognize Me, Be Kind to Me and Inform Me – to ensure every customer interaction is kind, attentive, appreciative, and informative. In particular, it’s proven that our NPS scores improve significantly during a service disruption or delay when our pilots provide timely updates and engage positively with our customers.

Delta

This is out there, not authenticated in any way at this juncture. I tend to -assume- that at the very least it’s patched together from some stuff. Always a chance it’s fake. “Team, We’d like to take a moment to talk about JFK–LAX and LAX-JFK – two of the most… — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) May 28, 2026

There’s no more important airline route in the U.S. than New York – Los Angeles. Based on Bureau of Transportation Statistics DB1B data (a quarterly 10% ticket sample before July 2025, now monthly at a 40% sample) and using the four most recent quarters available which are Q2 2024 through Q1 2025, annual revenue numbers by airline in the New York JFK – Los Angeles market are:

Rank Airline Market Revenue 1 United Newark – San Francisco $493 million 2 Delta New York JFK – Los Angeles $449 million 3 United Newark – Los Angeles $384 million 4 JetBlue New York JFK – Los Angeles $280 million 5 Delta New York JFK – San Francisco $252 million 6 American New York JFK – Los Angeles $220 million

New York JFK – Los Angeles is the most heavily flown U.S. route by seats, with 3.43 million seats in 2025 (up 9% over 2024, but still 20% below 2019).

Delta dominates on New York JFK – Los Angeles even without materially more flights than competitors. That’s a function of running larger aircraft, generating higher corporate share, and earning higher premium ticket purchases. Before US Airways management took over, American dominated the corporate market in Los Angeles. Delta gained its foothold in the New York market in some measure because US Airways management was willing to sell them their LaGuardia operation.

Ironically, Delta has an uncompetitive inflight product (although United still has the least-functional wifi, until the Starlink rollout is complete). Their New York JFK Delta One lounge is very good if you visit in the morning or early afternooon – late afternoon/evening departures find it overrun. So their product isn’t actually driving this, although their reputation for product as well as reliability is.

United, though, dominates the Bay Area business and has a very strong presence on both ends of these routes in both Newark and Los Angeles as well.

Ultimately, the New York and Los Angeles markets aren’t just important because they attract lots of premium passengers. They are crucial to earning corporate business in both locations. And they are among the top credit card spending markets in the U.S. Linking the two together and performing badly puts the performance of Delta’s American Express co-brand product in jeopardy.

Customers who defect to a competitor take their credit card spend with them – and that deal represents $8 billion in annual revenue.