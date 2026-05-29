Minneapolis Airport Gets A Priority Pass Gaming Lounge With Real Food And A Robot Bartender

Portal Lounge is a new independent Priority Pass lounge at Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport from the founders of Gameway. It’s part food and drinks and part gaming lounge, with a robotic bartender.

It’s located in terminal 1 (which serves most airlines, except for Sun Country, JetBlue and Southwest) at the intersection of the C and D concourses near the tram. It’s open daily 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. And you can get in with a Priority Pass card or pay $70.



Credit: Portal Lounge

The best thing is that this is treated like a lounge rather than an ‘experience’ so it’s valid regardless of who issued the Priority Pass card. (E.g. it’s listed on Amex’s lounge search for Platinum cardmembers.)

This is a small space at just 3,800 square feet, and about 600 square feet of it is dedicated to gaming. They advertise capacity for 114 guests but no lounge really uses every seat because it’s awkward to sit down in an empty seat with another group (and because people use chairs for their stuff as well).



Credit: Portal Lounge



Credit: Portal Lounge

The gaming area features 17 stations with Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and custom-built gaming PCs (30 game titles total).



Credit: Portal Lounge



Credit: Portal Lounge

What’s great is that this is an actual lounge, not just a Gameway. Those are fine for what they are, video games and you get a snack and a drink, here’s the one by gate E16 at Dallas – Fort Worth.

But there’s real food and beverages here:



customizable build-your-own bowls with options like butter lemon braised chicken and rice or tofu, fresh toppings including lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, and beans, along with rotating seasonal sauces ranging from spicy to savory including Chipotle Crema, Tahini Harissa, and Sesame Soy Glaze.



sliders, buffalo cauliflower, salads, sweets



separate breakfast items



cocktails, mocktails, and beer and wine



Credit: Portal Lounge

Their Italian-made robot bartender will work alongside human bartenders, with the robot apparently mixing the drinks and a human finishing service. It’s unclear how soon our new robot overlords will alter that arrangement. Will they take over the jobs completely? Or will we be serving them?



Credit: Portal Lounge

Digging a bit deeper into the proposal for the space, they expected a $3.1 million buildout of this small space, with a 10-year term, and crucially because Delta holds so much sway here they supported the concept.

Research was conducted on the number of Priority Pass members that travel through MSP and don’t use their benefits and staff is confident that the concept would capture a sizeable customer base through the program that is untapped today. Staff have also shared the concept with Delta and have garnered support.

Gameway is a joint venture partner with Airport Dimensions, whose parent company owns Priority Pass. The obvious goal is to get more Priority Pass swipes, which drives bank revenue for Collinson Group. I certainly expect they’ll have little trouble doing that. The problem is the number of customers with a Priority Pass trying to use such a small space. We’ll see!