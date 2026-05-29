American Express Sues Mayor Of London Over $713,851 Business Gold Card Debt — London, Kentucky [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Amex filed suit against the Mayor of London for defaulting on his Business Gold card to the tune of $713,851. That’s London… Kentucky.
- Japan Airlines has a deal to offer lunar transport. This is being touted as the first!
But I’d note that in 2002, US Airways introduced mileage-earning and redemption for space travel, with 10 million Dividend Miles for a suborbital space flight. Virgin Atlantic announced in 2005 that Flying Club members could redeem for Virgin Galactic space flights at 2 million miles for a suborbital flight. Membership Rewards also had a space redemption option.
- SLH Hotels is offering free elite status (HT: Doctor of Credit)
- Japan Airlines bans flight attendants from drinking on layovers it used to just be their pilots who had a problem.
- Hawaiian Airlines will stop serving free meals in coach on flights between the mainland and Hawaii July 1, and replace them with paid pre-order meals that require at least 12-hour advance selection.
The good news is that Alaska Airlines actually does a good job with food. Some will disagree, but I’d personally rather pay for good food than get coach slop for free. The meals don’t look bad, and it’s likely they’ll be better than what Hawaiian served pre-merger. But we’ll see come July!
- A pregnant woman from Ghana was was detained in a windowless room at Washington Dulles airport for more than a week with her four year old son. They arrived on a tourist visa to seek medical help for the child’s physical abnormality. She was asked if she ‘feared persecution’ at home, and she answered honestly that he did because of the child’s issues – so she was classified as an asylum seeker and her visa was cancelled.
She has asked to be deported because she’s afraid that detention conditions risk her unborn child. After she made that request she was allowed to shower and eat.
Gyasi and her son are being held in a work area converted into a cell with a single bed, a toilet and a sink. Gyasi has been taken to a hospital twice for medical issues while in custody, the court filing states. On Friday, Gyasi felt lightheaded and was examined at a local hospital, where medical staff expressed concern that she was not being fed enough, according to the court filing.
- Cut it out.
@united and @FlyORF
Sitting in row 9 and you make me gate check my small carry on bag. This is the 3 overheads across from me. The one above me had one bag in it. Flight is maybe 75% full.
Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/329EqF5TLB
— Nate (@Just_Nate_99) May 28, 2026
Comments
Damn! I got all excited thinking it was London, England
@Thing 1 — Yeah, not the one with all the gin; it’s the one with the bourbon, this time. Bah!
@Thing 1 @1990 — Heh, I was just watching a video taking place in London, Ontario.
Speaking of Dulles, I saw a Gary Leff doppelgänger in IAD earlier this week. I thought, could it be? Then I remembered I was in Dulles, ha!
I believe Pan Am offered space travel coming soon in the 1960. . .also showed us what it would look like in 2001 . . . a space odyssey! And let’s not forget TWA’s rocket and Braniff’s Spacesuit uniforms.
Not very Ohana of Alaska charging for food. Thats not how islanders treat you as guests in their home.
@greg
You are “spot-on” IMO. The Alaska kids from SEA are continuing with the “death by a thousand cuts” of Hawaiian’s brand. Personally, I will take Hawaiian’s free Coach Hot Pocket meal (and the Honolulu Cookie) over Alaska’s $12 Jetsetter Jam sandwich any day.
Shock, the mayor is a. Democrat. I wonder why the local NBC news report omitted that fact.