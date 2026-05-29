American Express Sues Mayor Of London Over $713,851 Business Gold Card Debt — London, Kentucky [Roundup]

She has asked to be deported because she’s afraid that detention conditions risk her unborn child. After she made that request she was allowed to shower and eat.

Gyasi and her son are being held in a work area converted into a cell with a single bed, a toilet and a sink. Gyasi has been taken to a hospital twice for medical issues while in custody, the court filing states. On Friday, Gyasi felt lightheaded and was examined at a local hospital, where medical staff expressed concern that she was not being fed enough, according to the court filing.