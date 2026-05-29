American Airlines Passenger Threatens Assault To Get Off Plane First — The Door Wasn’t Even Open Yet

“Your mother didn’t raise you right.” An American Airlines passenger threatens to assault other customers on the plane in order to get off the aircraft faster.

She was trying to deplane in Charlotte. Nobody would normally want to get into the Charlotte airport any faster than they have to, except American schedules a lot of flights with very short connections there, and very long sprints between concourses too.

The woman is moving toward the front of the aircraft, shoving herself past other customers, when the aircraft door wasn’t even open yet. And two passengers challenged her cutting the line. That’s when things got bad.

This is definitely not safe for work, or even for work from home:

Bald passenger: Why? Why are you sitting here? Why are you so special? Woman: Because I’m trying to get to the front. Bald passenger: Yeah, we’re all trying to get to the front. We all paid the same goddamn money. Woman: Okay, but I’m saying, sir, I’m just telling you, excuse me. If you move— Bald passenger: Cool. And the door ain’t open. Woman: I’m just saying, though, it don’t matter. Bald passenger: It don’t matter either way. Woman: I’m trying to get up to the front. Bald passenger: Yeah, we all are. Woman: Excuse me. Red-haired passenger: Is she always like that? Oh, sorry — you don’t know her. Unclear voice: No, thankfully. Woman: If I just move you the fuck out of my way, then I’m assaulting you. Passenger: Yeah. Woman: So you won’t move? Bald passenger: Why would you— Woman: I’m asking you. I’m saying excuse me. Bald passenger: And I’m saying no. Woman: Okay. Bald passenger: I can say no. I don’t have to say yes, do I? Do I need to say yes? Woman: Sir, I’m saying excuse me. Bald passenger: And I’m saying no, thank you. Woman: And you’re just gonna block my way? Bald passenger: Yeah. Woman: So if I hit you— Red-haired man: And you’ve got 30 witnesses on you, ma’am, with the red hair. You’ll get arrested, and then you’ll get a lifetime flight ban. You want that? Woman: Okay, but what I’m saying is, I’m just saying excuse me. Red-haired man: What you’re saying is you think that you are more special than everybody else on this goddamn fucking plane. Woman: Excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me. Red-haired man: Oh my God — “I’m more special than you now. I’m louder than you.” Like, who raised you, woman? Who raised you? Because I know your mom didn’t raise you, because she would have slapped you upside the head by now. Red-haired man / another passenger: Yeah, we just need this lady to calm the fuck down. She’s threatening to assault people to get to the front. Woman: I wonder why. Do you see all the other people? Red-haired man: Well, no, ma’am. I was disrespectful when I was telling you your mother didn’t raise you right. She did not, because you clearly don’t know what the fuck is going on in your life. And I’m done. The viral moment was created by you.

Here’s the video:

This lady on an American Airlines flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is trying to pass people to get to the front of the plane while everyone waits to exit. The door is not even open at this point. The one guy asks her “why are you so special?” She says she is… pic.twitter.com/b7CzQ784Ef — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) May 27, 2026

Some of the social media comments on this are pretty good, though.

“If you have to poop, just say you have to poop. The other passengers will understand.” “I like to get to the baggage claim first so I can stand around being annoyed for 20 minutes.” “All I’m trying to do is say excuse me and push my way in front of you, what’s the problem?” “They should seat her next to the emergency exit she can just bolt out as soon as the plane touches the ground.”

The correct deplaning etiquette is to wait your turn, but if there’s a clear opening where you’re not blocking anyone as the passenger ahead of you delays, it’s ok to move past.

The goal is for everyone to got off quickly. That means everyone behind you is on the plane for less time. Fast deplaning also keeps flights running on time, allowing airlines to turn aircraft more quickly. And quick turns, along with on-time operations, keep costs down and fares low.

Getting ready to deplane, including getting things out of the overhead bin, speeds up the process. That means getting everyone off the aircraft a couple of minutes faster. And that means more people make tight connections (which is polite to your fellow travelers). It also means allowing those couple of minutes for cleaners to get on board and clean the aircraft (polite to the cleaners, letting them do their job, and polite to the next passengers on the plane). It helps with the airline’s operation, too, which makes them more efficient and holds down costs and ultimately fares. It’s polite to the middle seat passenger who’s been stuck in place for hours when the person in the aisle seat gets up into the aisle. When you no longer have to have seat belts fastened, you want to take advantage of all of the space in the aircraft . The aisle seat passenger gets into the aisle, the middle seat passenger now has the space of the aisle seat to spread into, and the window seat passenger has a bit more elbow room as well. Why wouldn’t you use all of the space in the aircraft for comfort? You’ve been stuck in an uncomfortable seat for hours, why not stand as soon as you can? Especially in an era of less-padded slimline seats, it’s time to give your back a rest.

You should get up as soon as the seat belt sign turns off especially if you’re in the aisle. That doesn’t mean you should shove ahead of other passengers. You should not. But if other passengers are taking their time getting up, and there’s an opening where you won’t block anyone else or slow them down, by all means go ahead of them. That keeps the disembarkation process moving, and gets everyone else off the plane quicker.

But ultimately be polite, getting off ahead of others only makes sense if there really is a clean path that means you’re not disturbing anyone. If someone can ‘throw an elbow in front of you’ (not appropriate) then there wasn’t actually a clean path.