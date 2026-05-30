Man Drove To Detroit Airport To Meet Tom Cruise — Then Crashed His Cadillac Into Terminal

by Gary Leff

A 67-year-old man drove a black Cadillac SUV into Door 4 of the at the Detroit airport on Friday, May 29, 2026. Airport police took him into custody around 11 minutes later.

The driver had reportedly traveled the wrong way on a road up to the airport, maneuvered around and through gaps in the temporary barrier setup in front of the terminal and drove through the terminal doors slowly rather than at high speed.

The vehicle stopped just before the security checkpoint, although at least one report suggests it made it past the security checkpoint before stopping, entering an “exit only” area. Photos I’ve seen suggest that the car did not make it past the gates.

The driver was “very disoriented” and told officers he was there to “meet Tom Cruise” and “save his dad.” There were no weapons of any kind or indication he intended to harm anyone. There were no serious injuries, though one woman fell and hurt her knee while trying to avoid the vehicle. The driver reportedly yelled, “Get out of my way, b-” while revving the engine.

It’s not even the first time this year that this has happened at the Detroit airport. Back in January, a Mercedes smashed through glass doors of the terminal and slammed into Delta check-in.

We’ve seen a passenger take off their pants and drive a stolen truck up to a Southwest 737, police chase a car on the runway as the driver waves out the window (and roof), and a man chased onto the airport by invisible trucks.

Another man stole an SUV and crashed the airport to escape the zombie apocalypse and one drunk driver crashed airport gates trying to steal two planes (he got caught, escaped, and tried again).

(HT: Ken A.)

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. “If I had a nickel for every time I was doomed by a puppet, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *