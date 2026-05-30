Man Drove To Detroit Airport To Meet Tom Cruise — Then Crashed His Cadillac Into Terminal

A 67-year-old man drove a black Cadillac SUV into Door 4 of the at the Detroit airport on Friday, May 29, 2026. Airport police took him into custody around 11 minutes later.

🚨 Car crashes into terminal at DTW for 2nd time in 4 months — what we know: A car crashed into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. May 29, 2026. “As he pulled in, (he) just kept revving his engine,” a witness said.… pic.twitter.com/Rc2bVIzJRW — Erika Erickson (@ErikaEricksontv) May 29, 2026

@Local4News The Evans Terminal at DTW is closed because a car crashed into the building. We are getting video from viewers who were at the airport when the crash happened. Stay with the ClickOnDetroit app for live updates. Video Credit: Ashley Williams pic.twitter.com/ZIaLday40c — CrimeInTheD ® (@CrimeInTheD) May 29, 2026

The driver had reportedly traveled the wrong way on a road up to the airport, maneuvered around and through gaps in the temporary barrier setup in front of the terminal and drove through the terminal doors slowly rather than at high speed.

The vehicle stopped just before the security checkpoint, although at least one report suggests it made it past the security checkpoint before stopping, entering an “exit only” area. Photos I’ve seen suggest that the car did not make it past the gates.

The driver was “very disoriented” and told officers he was there to “meet Tom Cruise” and “save his dad.” There were no weapons of any kind or indication he intended to harm anyone. There were no serious injuries, though one woman fell and hurt her knee while trying to avoid the vehicle. The driver reportedly yelled, “Get out of my way, b-” while revving the engine.

It’s not even the first time this year that this has happened at the Detroit airport. Back in January, a Mercedes smashed through glass doors of the terminal and slammed into Delta check-in.

A friend sent me this video: A car crashed into the Delta Airlines baggage check-in area at Detroit Metro Airport pic.twitter.com/BoRPBvF8J2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 24, 2026

We’ve seen a passenger take off their pants and drive a stolen truck up to a Southwest 737, police chase a car on the runway as the driver waves out the window (and roof), and a man chased onto the airport by invisible trucks.

Another man stole an SUV and crashed the airport to escape the zombie apocalypse and one drunk driver crashed airport gates trying to steal two planes (he got caught, escaped, and tried again).

(HT: Ken A.)