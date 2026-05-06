Spirit Airlines Lost Bags Are Locked In Empty Airport Offices — No One There To Help

Spirit Airlines is out of business. Most people that bought tickets are getting refunds. Spirit is processing refunds for anyone who purchased directly through them.

But it’s really rough on the employees. It’s rough on the creditors, but they’ll survive. It’s rough on content creators. They had some wild flights!

You know who it’s really rough on? Passengers whose bags Spirit Airlines lost. Maybe they even found the bag but you can’t get the bag. It’s locked away in an office, and the employees don’t work there anymore!

This photo shows a locked former Spirit baggage service office at the BWI airport. Lost luggage doesn’t become Spirit’s property just because it’s locked inside a Spirit office. The bags inside belong to passengers – they just cannot get access to them.

The airport and remaining wind-down staff are going to need to inventory the office. Bags with Spirit bag tags should be traceable through NetTracer. If there’s no baggage record, then that’s lost and found and hopefully gets turned over to the airport.

The airline is responsible for locating the checked bags. For truly lost bags, you’ve got a claim against the airline – but you’re an unsecured creditor in bankruptcy. Good luck with the bankruptcy claims agent. The credit card you used to buy the ticket may have lost luggage coverage.

There is a point, though, where a passenger would have a genuinely lost bag, files a claim with the bankruptcy estate – gets nothing – and the airline separately has the bag but doesn’t connect it with the owner, and sells it.. probably through Unclaimed Baggage in Alabama.