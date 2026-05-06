You Can Now Buy A Pre-Dented Suitcase — So Your Bag Looks Destroyed Before The Airline Gets It [Roundup]

The collection features two distinct bag styles: Pouch and Slim. Each style is available in seven colourways, with every colour representing a different city within Etihad’s impressively expanding network. The bags showcase the destination name and geographic coordinates embossed on the exterior, complemented by a faceted zipper puller and a bespoke interior lining featuring faceted artwork inspired by the city it represents. Every bag includes a serial number (1–7), indicating its unique artwork within the collection.

The initial rollout will feature seven incredible cities from the airline’s network, including destinations Etihad launched in 2025 such as Krabi, Addis Ababa and Atlanta, as well as Calgary which will launch in October 2026. Each year as the collection expands, additional cities and artworks will be introduced progressively.

At the heart of the collection is the Abu Dhabi Edition (#1), a tribute to Etihad’s home and strong Emirati heritage. Featuring the Zayed National Museum, the design reflects the city’s spirit of ambition and progress that continues to inspire the airline’s journey.

Abu Dhabi (#1), Krabi (#2), Mumbai (#3), Lisbon (#4) Addis Ababa (#5), Calgary (#6), Atlanta (#7)

Each flight will be loaded with a mixed selection of colours and destinations, ensuring guests encounter a different design each time they fly, encouraging collectability and making every journey feel unique.