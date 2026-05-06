You Can Now Buy A Pre-Dented Suitcase — So Your Bag Looks Destroyed Before The Airline Gets It [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- You can buy a pre-dented suitcase (HT: Paul H) I guess that makes you look well-traveled, if you’re trying to signal that to the randos at baggage claim?
- Amex is running a 10% transfer bonus to JetBlue for just a week (through May 11). Normally points transfer at less than 1:1 (at 5:4). With this bonus it’s still less than 1:1 (5:4.4, or 1,000 Amex -> 880 JetBlue). That is genuinely meh. Not saying there are never use cases for a JetBlue transfer, but it’s not a top one and this bonus doesn’t change that calculation. But better than not a bonus.
- Amex’s business travel platform was spun off in 2021, with American Express retaining a 30% stake. Other major investors include Expedia, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, and BlackRock. General Catalyst-backed Long Lake is acquriing it for $6.3 billion. There are long-term brand licensing and contracts with Amex, Expedia will still provide hotel inventory (yuck) and backs away from the business market (they sold their Egencia platform to Amex GBT already).
Cory Garner says “The investment thesis is AI-driven cost savings, not revenue growth. I’m surprised by the transaction price because it suggests (1) the market underestimated the impact of AI as an optimizer of TMC operations and (2) the new acquirers are uber-confident that the returns they generate will swamp the hefty premium they’ve agreed to pay.”
- Qantas double status credits on domestic and trans-Tasman flights booked by May 11 for travel May 12 – August 31. Jetstar is excluded.
- Singapore Airlines is adding Starlink wifi – but only to A350-900 and A380 aircraft, so about a third of its fleet. They aren’t starting until next year and it’ll take 3 years (when they should be able to do their full fleet in a year, honestly). An improvement from where they’re at today!
- New Etihad amenity kits it seems like you’ll want to go scooping up kits other business class passengers leave behind, or asking crew for extras, since they’re boarding several different bags on each flight.
The collection features two distinct bag styles: Pouch and Slim. Each style is available in seven colourways, with every colour representing a different city within Etihad’s impressively expanding network. The bags showcase the destination name and geographic coordinates embossed on the exterior, complemented by a faceted zipper puller and a bespoke interior lining featuring faceted artwork inspired by the city it represents. Every bag includes a serial number (1–7), indicating its unique artwork within the collection.
The initial rollout will feature seven incredible cities from the airline’s network, including destinations Etihad launched in 2025 such as Krabi, Addis Ababa and Atlanta, as well as Calgary which will launch in October 2026. Each year as the collection expands, additional cities and artworks will be introduced progressively.
At the heart of the collection is the Abu Dhabi Edition (#1), a tribute to Etihad’s home and strong Emirati heritage. Featuring the Zayed National Museum, the design reflects the city’s spirit of ambition and progress that continues to inspire the airline’s journey.
Abu Dhabi (#1), Krabi (#2), Mumbai (#3), Lisbon (#4) Addis Ababa (#5), Calgary (#6), Atlanta (#7)
Each flight will be loaded with a mixed selection of colours and destinations, ensuring guests encounter a different design each time they fly, encouraging collectability and making every journey feel unique.
- Explanation of the 5 different colors of U.S. passports (they aren’t all blue!). (HT: Paul H)
Comments
There’s your Amex GBT mention, @Peter!
Very interesting re: passports. I like how all of them (with the exception of the purple) are understated colors.