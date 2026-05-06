Best Rewards Card Offers Right Now — Up To 200,000 Points In Bonuses For Premium Travel [May 2026]

The best credit card offers are the quickest, easiest way to earn a large amount of miles and jump start your travel. These are the most lucrative. There are several new best-ever and limited-time offers that have come out over the last several weeks. Many of the offers on this list are new.

Every month I post what I find are the best credit card offers out there. Some of last month’s best credit card offers are gone or changed. What excites me is that card rewards really seem to be on the upswing in a big way. Now is the time to apply.

Here’s the current up to date list of best credit card offers right now – the most lucrative bonuses available. And here are easy ways to meet the minimum spend required by some of the offers.

Here are the cards I consider to be the best credit card offers with rich bonuses right now:

Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees) is a $795 annual fee card comes with an offer to earn 150,000 point initial bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.



On an ongoing basis, earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase TravelSM, including The EditSM and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases. Get more than $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve including a $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year and get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables. Plus, get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music-all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 – a value of $250 annually. And I really like access to every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. My favorites are Philadephia and New York LaGuardia, though I’m looking forward to the openings of LAX and Dallas. Current points transfer partners include: Airlines: United MileagePlus, British Airways Executive Club, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Iberia Plus, Aer Lingus AerClub, Air Canada Aeroplan, JetBlue TrueBLue

United MileagePlus, British Airways Executive Club, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Iberia Plus, Aer Lingus AerClub, Air Canada Aeroplan, JetBlue TrueBLue Hotels: World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG One Rewards, Wyndham Rewards

American Express Platinum Card® is interesting considering that you may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges – more than any other credit card company on the market* – enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.

$200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.

$300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.

$600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.

$400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.

$209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.

$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.

$300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible. The card has an $895 annual fee. Terms Apply, see rates and fees.

Centurion Lounge Seattle

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (See rates and fees) is back with a 100,000 bonus point offer after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. It’s a $95 annual fee that offers strong earn for your spend – 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year.

British Airways Business Class

Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards Summit Card 100,000 Alaska Atmos Rewards bonus points after spending $6,500 within 90 days. You also earn a 25,000 point Global Companion Award after spending $6,500 within those 90 days, valid for a 25,000 mile discount taking a companion with you on an award redemtpion (valid for 12 months from issue). This $395 annual fee card offers 10,000 status points each account anniversary and a status point for ever $2 spent, comes with 8 annual lounge passes, and waives partner award booking fees and same day change fees, plus provides upgrade priority on Alaska flights and points-sharing.

Big United Airlines changes to MileagePlus are now live. To get the most value out of the program, you now need their credit card. You don’t actually need to spend on the annual fee cards to get the value – just have one. And they’ve even increased the initial bonus offers. United Quest SM Card (See rates and fees) New cardmembers can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 3,000 PQP:

90,000 bonus miles + 3,000 PQP after you spend. $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

10,000 BONUS MILESwhen you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open. Receive a $200 United travel credit and 10,000-mile award flight discount on each account anniversary, earn a 10,000-mile award flight discount after spending $20,000 each calendar year. Receive 1,000 bonus PQP each year awarded within 8 weeks of February 1 (starting in the calendar year following your account open date).

Card (See rates and fees) New cardmembers can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 3,000 PQP: United SM Explorer Card (See rates and fees) Chase has an offer to earn up to 80,000 bonus miles:

70,000 bonus milesafter you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. 10,000 BONUS MILES when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open. The card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150. The card offers over $500 in partner credits each year.

Explorer Card (See rates and fees) Chase has an offer to earn up to 80,000 bonus miles: United Club SM Card (See rates and fees) This $695 annual fee card comes with United Club access and an offer to earn up to 110,000 bonus miles and 3,000 PQP. 100,000 bonus miles + 3,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.*

10,000 BONUS MILES when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Card (See rates and fees) This $695 annual fee card comes with United Club access and an offer to earn up to 110,000 bonus miles and 3,000 PQP. United SM Business Card (See rates and fees) has a $150 annual fee and an offer to earn up to 110,000 bonus miles. 100,000 bonus miles + 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

10,000 BONUS MILESwhen you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open. You’ll receive a $125 United travel credit after making 5 United flight purchases of $100 or more each calendar year with the card. They even encourage you to have both a business and personal United card because you’ll receive receive a 5,000-mile “better together” bonus each anniversary when you have both the United SM Business Card and a personal Chase United® credit card.

Business Card (See rates and fees) has a $150 annual fee and an offer to earn up to 110,000 bonus miles.

Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees.) has an initial offer to earn 75,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. On an ongoing basis you’ll earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com; Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNightsSM purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET; Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time; Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases Points can be transferred to a variety of frequent flyer programs, including: oneworld : American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club

: American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Star Alliance : Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles

: Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles SkyTeam : Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

: Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance : Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue

: Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue Hotels: Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Choice Hotels Choice Privileges, Preferred Hotels I Prefer, Wyndham Hotels Wyndham Rewards Many of the card’s annual benefits are on a calendar year basis so you have the opportunity to take advantage of them twice in your first cardmember year: the $300 hotel benefit for 2+ night stays booked through Citi Travel; the $200 Splurge credit (take it for American Airlines travel!), and $100 in Blacklane credits twice each year. That’s $1,200 in credits you can reap in year 1 if you’re approved now. The list of Splurge Credit merchants is 1stDibs, American Airlines (exclusions apply), Best Buy®, Future Personal Training, and Live Nation (exclusions apply) and you have to activate up to 2 merchants at a time prior to purchase, though you can change your selection as you wish. The Blacklane credit is actually $100 January – June and $100 July – December. It offers a Priority Pass Select Membership (as with other major issuers for most cards, this does not cover airport restaurants). It includes 2 guests. Authorized cardmembers receive Priority Pass as well. And there’s also four American Airlines Admirals Club passes each year.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card lets you transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs, and offers a premium rewards card at a lower annual fee than several other cards in its class. (See rates and fees) It has an offer to earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel And it’s a strong card for ongoing spend with unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, plus unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases The card offers a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of trip options. And get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary. Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority PassTM lounges, after enrollment.

Citi® / AAdvantage BusinessTM World Elite Mastercard® has a limited-time offer to earn 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 5 months of account opening. And the card’s $99 annual fee is waived for the first 12 months. Plus, the card unlocks AAdvantage Business program which lets you earn additional miles for trips and additional loyalty points when booking flights with the program.