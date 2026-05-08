Passenger Gets $1 Million And A Promotion In Business Class — Now Everyone Wants To Work For That Boss

A boss gave a passenger a promotion – and $1 million – in Aer Lingus business class, while another customer onboard filmed the event. Video posted to Instagram was captioned “shit you only see in business class,” and everyone wants to work at the same company with passenger tagging Aer Lingus and writing, “help us find this man immediately because I suddenly have skills and availability.”

Everyone is focused on the check. I’d point out first that their travel policy has them flying business class, and most Aer Lingus flights are relatively short across the Pond. While the route isn’t clear, Aer Lingus doesn’t offer the upgraded cabin on its intra-Europe flights.

There’s a promised part 2 to the video but I haven’t found that posted yet.

$1 million is a lot, but here it went to only one passenger. In 2020, a man on a Delta Connection handed out $100 bills to everyone onboard for the holidays. And at the holidays last year, a Delta passenger handed out $100 bills but only to flight attendants.