Passenger Gets $1 Million And A Promotion In Business Class — Now Everyone Wants To Work For That Boss

by Gary Leff

A boss gave a passenger a promotion – and $1 million – in Aer Lingus business class, while another customer onboard filmed the event. Video posted to Instagram was captioned “shit you only see in business class,” and everyone wants to work at the same company with passenger tagging Aer Lingus and writing, “help us find this man immediately because I suddenly have skills and availability.”

Everyone is focused on the check. I’d point out first that their travel policy has them flying business class, and most Aer Lingus flights are relatively short across the Pond. While the route isn’t clear, Aer Lingus doesn’t offer the upgraded cabin on its intra-Europe flights.

There’s a promised part 2 to the video but I haven’t found that posted yet.

$1 million is a lot, but here it went to only one passenger. In 2020, a man on a Delta Connection handed out $100 bills to everyone onboard for the holidays. And at the holidays last year, a Delta passenger handed out $100 bills but only to flight attendants.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Ok, so ‘the lottery’ fallacy. Got it. No, no, it’ll happen to you, too, someday, just keep buying tickets, and, of course, keep cucking for the billionaires… donchu dare try to improve systemic inadequacies or inequities… naw, naw.

  3. I’d like to work for that boss. The tech companies I’ve worked are run by the biggest idiots in the world. Back in the 1970s they might make McDonalds Manager.

    The same people that have shoved virtual crap and now AI down our throats.

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