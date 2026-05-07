Spirit Offered Taxpayers 80% Of The Airline — Trump Demanded 90% And The Bailout Died

Here’s an interesting tidbit from the Wall Street Journal on how President Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ negotiating may have killed the taxpayer bailout.

The federal government was prepared to put up $500 million, despite having no plausible legal basis for accessing the funds.

Spirit Airlines offered the government an 80% stake in the company in exchange for the funds. The President came back asking for 90%.

Ultimately, 90% was too high and creditors couldn’t agree, because there would be too little left for them. The airline would blow through the cash, they’d retain only 10% of the airline, and they’d recover more of their investment by selling off gates and slots at New York LaGuardia and other assets.

A taxpayer bailout and government ownership would have been a terrible idea. The airline didn’t shut down because of high fuel costs. The industry started expecting them to liquidate back in December, long before the run up in jet fuel. And they made grave mistakes, losing cost discipline (their costs were up 43% compared to before the pandemic) and refusing buy out offers from Frontier even after the Biden administration blocked their JetBlue deal.

Now troubled JetBlue (which hasn’t earned a profit in six years) faces less competition in Fort Lauderdale and troubled Frontier (Spirit’s major low cost competitor) faces less direct pressure.

However, we now learn that we were saved from this poor use of taxpayer funds that would have hurt other troubled airlines because of the President’s negotiating style which is just to ask for more. And business leaders meeting with the President now prep answers in advance to his desire for the federal government to own stakes in their businesses.