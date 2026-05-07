Spirit Offered Taxpayers 80% Of The Airline — Trump Demanded 90% And The Bailout Died

Here’s an interesting tidbit from the Wall Street Journal on how President Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ negotiating may have killed the taxpayer bailout.
- The federal government was prepared to put up $500 million, despite having no plausible legal basis for accessing the funds.
- Spirit Airlines offered the government an 80% stake in the company in exchange for the funds. The President came back asking for 90%.
- Ultimately, 90% was too high and creditors couldn’t agree, because there would be too little left for them. The airline would blow through the cash, they’d retain only 10% of the airline, and they’d recover more of their investment by selling off gates and slots at New York LaGuardia and other assets.
A taxpayer bailout and government ownership would have been a terrible idea. The airline didn’t shut down because of high fuel costs. The industry started expecting them to liquidate back in December, long before the run up in jet fuel. And they made grave mistakes, losing cost discipline (their costs were up 43% compared to before the pandemic) and refusing buy out offers from Frontier even after the Biden administration blocked their JetBlue deal.
Now troubled JetBlue (which hasn’t earned a profit in six years) faces less competition in Fort Lauderdale and troubled Frontier (Spirit’s major low cost competitor) faces less direct pressure.
However, we now learn that we were saved from this poor use of taxpayer funds that would have hurt other troubled airlines because of the President’s negotiating style which is just to ask for more. And business leaders meeting with the President now prep answers in advance to his desire for the federal government to own stakes in their businesses.
Comments
Uh. Okay then. Good I guess.
“Poor use of taxpayers’ funds”? I thought you said that that this would be an illegal use of taxpayers’ funds, absent of authorization from Congress.
This would have been illegal, a disaster, and totally screwed the bondholders. Sorry, the bondholders are more important than the Govt and they asserted that. Capitalism survives because we let failed companies die.
I have to believe that even the woefully incompetent businessman at the helm of our government knew this was a bad idea. So he made an offer that nobody would take, all so he could sell a lie to his followers that “gosh, we tried, we tried so hard to save the airline but the creditors wouldn’t take it, there was nothing more we could do”.
There would have been legal challenges and a stay granted. With that Spirit would have been still forced out of business anyway. Apparently, the airline was down to just a couple of days of cash on hand.
And anyone that thinks the Biden Administration would have not done same with opposition from Republicans is a moron. You understand zero about politics.
Such a greedy thoughtless son a a bytch
@George Nathan Romey – probably no stay, because who would have had standing to sue? Each house of Congress would, but they’re still controlled by the same party as the president. *maybe* jetblue and frontier would have standing? would they sue… their regulator… on an issue in which the president was personally involved? maybe…
I think he countered with 90% because he knew creditors wouldn’t accept it. Heck, he was probably surprised to learn creditors were cool with 80%.
In other words, he wanted to create the public appearance of “trying to save the airline” while also avoiding the legal and financial boondoggle of having the government actually own it.
Dear DJT:
80% of $0 is the same as 90% of $0. But who am I correct a stable genius that has found a way to personally rip off the American public. This is why you hate the education system. Keep the masses dumb.
Bailing out Spirit would have been a mistake. The only upside would have been listening to Trump try to make excuses when Spirit did bankruptcy number three.
Fromtier, ah yes that new airline. Do you ever proofread your posts man? Almost every single one has spelling and grammar mistakes, except the ones written by AI.
@Gary – an objecting creditor could certainly appeal the approval of a bankruptcy court confirmation order, but to get an actual stay of the order you’d generally need to bond the appeal (not going to happen). Absent a stay, the money would flow, and the plan would be considered substantially consummated. In the second circuit (where the Spirit case is) the defense of equitable mootness would likely be a winner against any appeal before you even get to the underlying issues of legality of the funding. Other circuits disagree and interestingly Alito when he was on the third circuit court of appeals wrote a dissent against equitable mootness (in the Continental Airlines bankruptcy naturally). Fun stuff. Anyway, all a (regular) moot point.
As for the public appearance of “trying” to save Spirit arguments – I agree with that, and yet, just as easy for him to blame the prior administration. My guess is he started at something out of left field like 90% and maybe was quite surprised when the response he got back was 80% vs 90%. At that point maybe someone had talked some sense into him that this was a terrible idea and he let it die.
People who say things like “anyone that thinks the Biden Administration would have not done same with opposition from Republicans is a moron. You understand zero about politics.” always impress me because it proves how much they understand about politics and how they are not morons.
@Winston — Startin’ to think this @George Romey fella, aka George N. Romey aka George Nathan Romey, often promotes disingenuous hot-takes and logical fallacies on here… h’yup…