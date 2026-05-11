Hilton Guest Throws Creamer On Tesla, Sentry Mode Catches It — Hotel Shrugs It Off

A Hilton guest reports that someone else staying at the property threw a substance onto his car while it was parked at the hotel. The car is a Tesla, and he had ‘Sentry Mode’ on so it recorded the whole thing.
When he reported it to the hotel, they minimized it as “half & half creamer,” and he says the front desk pretended to call management – while calling another phone at the desk.
Hey @HiltonHotels, one of your guests vandalized my vehicle on your property while I’m a paying guest staying at your hotel. I have the entire incident captured on Tesla Sentry Mode footage.
Your staff has been dismissive, unwilling to take meaningful action, and I’m now… pic.twitter.com/Pkfxk2oIAm
— Robbie (@R0BBIE) May 8, 2026
The hotel isn’t identified. If I had to guess – and it’s just a guess based on this video – I’d say Hilton Garden Inn Dana Point Doheny Beach? Some of you will have a better idea from just the view in the video than I do.
Reactions to the video break down as follows:
- Don’t touch someone else’s car. The hotel should take it seriously, and a guest who intentionally damages another’s property should be removed. Saying just that “it looked like creamer” misses the point.
- Call the cops, leave Hilton out of it. The guest says they actually did file a police report. But this Hilton seemed comfortable with the guest remaining on-property, and that makes the vehicle owner feel unsafe.
- This is no big deal. If it was just coffee creamer, why get worked up about it?
- Go after the guy. Several people have used AI to enhance the man’s face, and suggest identifying him and ‘making him famous’.
It seems to me that there’s really two separate issues here. What’s the hotel’s liability for any damage, and what’s the appropriate response to a guest that’s threatening the property of another guest?
This isn’t valet parking. A self-parked vehicle in a hotel lot usually isn’t going to create much liability for the property when a third party causes damages. There’s no accusation of negligence here, like bad lighting, ignoring security risks, or employee involvement.
But the hotel should take it more seriously. There’s video evidence that a guest targeted another guest’s vehicle. They should consider having that man removed from the property. While they may not be responsible for the vehicle, there’s both a hospitable response to the victim and are aware of the penchant for causing harm.
A hotel doesn’t need a criminal conviction to remove a guest. They have a reasonable factual basis to believe that this man intentionally went after another guest’s property. Removal is generally within their rights.
Or do some of you hate Elon Musk so much that you feel like throwing things at Teslas is just okay now? That seemed to be a common view about a year ago, when Musk was spending time on federal policy at the start of the Trump administration.
Comments
Is the left wing lunatic mob back to going after Tesla and Musk again?. Kalifornia retards.
Was the creamer identified as a guest, and were they identified as a PARTICULAR guest? If not, what specific action from the hotel is the “victim” here expecting? (I use quotes because it doesn’t appear there was any actual property damage.) Are they supposed to ask all the staff if they remember checking that person in, and then make a determination as to whether it’s the same person or not?
Call the police put it all on socials make him famous.
Coffee Please
It was probably a MAGA mad that the Tesla owner doesn’t have to pay $86.47 to fill up his tank.
Doubt it PHL/SFO. It’s your side that has professional rioters. They travel the country going from event to event financed by the left wing.
Coffee Please, your professional rioters try to overthrow an election by attacking the legislature. True fascists.
@erg
Not going to deny that it was a protest that went too far. The idea that a rag tag group of protesters armed with backpacks, cell phones and American Flags was going to topple the most powerful military in the world is hilarious. Note that only one person was killed that day. A USAF unarmed veteran shot point blank range. I’m betting the ICE officers in MSP get the same treatment as that Capital Police Officer got.
Creamer on a car is harmless. It was a stupid thing for someone to do though. I don’t know why the owner making a big deal about it. What’s the point? The cops probably had a good laugh at his expense.
@erg
Peaceful protest to protest a stolen election. They were heros and they were given justice.
(1) Over-reaction by the victim.
(2) If the hotel could identify the perp, they should have kicked them out.
once again the Maga cult bringing down the global IQ. sad.
@Alex
There he is, the “I am smarter than you goofball.” Thinks Kamala, AOC, and WW eleven is smart. Ha! Ha!
@Coffee Please — You did ask for coffee (with cream), didncha? Bah!
@Walter Barry — Oof. No. J6ers, especially the convicted criminals who committed acts of violence against Capitol police, are not heroes, at all, and certainly should never have been pardoned.
Well at least it wasn’t heavy cream which clogs the arteries more
He was being thoughtful