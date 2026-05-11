Hilton Guest Throws Creamer On Tesla, Sentry Mode Catches It — Hotel Shrugs It Off

A Hilton guest reports that someone else staying at the property threw a substance onto his car while it was parked at the hotel. The car is a Tesla, and he had ‘Sentry Mode’ on so it recorded the whole thing.

When he reported it to the hotel, they minimized it as “half & half creamer,” and he says the front desk pretended to call management – while calling another phone at the desk.

Hey @HiltonHotels, one of your guests vandalized my vehicle on your property while I’m a paying guest staying at your hotel. I have the entire incident captured on Tesla Sentry Mode footage. Your staff has been dismissive, unwilling to take meaningful action, and I’m now… pic.twitter.com/Pkfxk2oIAm — Robbie (@R0BBIE) May 8, 2026

The hotel isn’t identified. If I had to guess – and it’s just a guess based on this video – I’d say Hilton Garden Inn Dana Point Doheny Beach? Some of you will have a better idea from just the view in the video than I do.

Reactions to the video break down as follows:

Don’t touch someone else’s car. The hotel should take it seriously, and a guest who intentionally damages another’s property should be removed. Saying just that “it looked like creamer” misses the point.

The hotel should take it seriously, and a guest who intentionally damages another’s property should be removed. Saying just that “it looked like creamer” misses the point. Call the cops, leave Hilton out of it. The guest says they actually did file a police report. But this Hilton seemed comfortable with the guest remaining on-property, and that makes the vehicle owner feel unsafe.

The guest says they actually did file a police report. But this Hilton seemed comfortable with the guest remaining on-property, and that makes the vehicle owner feel unsafe. This is no big deal. If it was just coffee creamer, why get worked up about it?

If it was just coffee creamer, why get worked up about it? Go after the guy. Several people have used AI to enhance the man’s face, and suggest identifying him and ‘making him famous’.

It seems to me that there’s really two separate issues here. What’s the hotel’s liability for any damage, and what’s the appropriate response to a guest that’s threatening the property of another guest?

This isn’t valet parking. A self-parked vehicle in a hotel lot usually isn’t going to create much liability for the property when a third party causes damages. There’s no accusation of negligence here, like bad lighting, ignoring security risks, or employee involvement.

But the hotel should take it more seriously. There’s video evidence that a guest targeted another guest’s vehicle. They should consider having that man removed from the property. While they may not be responsible for the vehicle, there’s both a hospitable response to the victim and are aware of the penchant for causing harm.

A hotel doesn’t need a criminal conviction to remove a guest. They have a reasonable factual basis to believe that this man intentionally went after another guest’s property. Removal is generally within their rights.

Or do some of you hate Elon Musk so much that you feel like throwing things at Teslas is just okay now? That seemed to be a common view about a year ago, when Musk was spending time on federal policy at the start of the Trump administration.