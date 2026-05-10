Foreign Airlines Force You To Weigh Carry-On Bags — The Safety Excuse Doesn’t Hold Up

Passengers bring all their belongings onboard planes in the U.S., hoping to avoid checked bag fees. In some parts of the world, like Europe and Australia, that isn’t allowed. They don’t just limit you to a personal item and a carry-on bag, they actually weigh the carry-on – and you’re often limited to just 15.4 pounds (7 kilograms). That includes the weight of the bag itself!
Here’s a passenger on Qantas’s Jetstar who sees staff bringing over scales to the gate to weigh bags, “you ruin broke [peoples] day for a living.”
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Some airlines use these policies to generate fees, and ultra-low cost carriers are even known for paying out financial incentives to gate agents for catching passengers with excess carry on bags (who can then be charged premium fees for having to gate check those bags).
The underlying policies themselves? Completely unnecessary. Safety justifications are obvious nonsense because U.S. aviation isn’t unsafe due to lack of carry-on weight limits with strict enforcement.
There are a lot of misconceptions about the need to weigh carry-on bags.
- It’s not really about overhead bin capacity. While European airlines don’t tend to have the oversized bins that U.S. airlines now do, many U.S. carriers don’t – Delta doesn’t on many planes, Southwest is only just installing them. And carry-on size is the better proxy for bin capacity anyway.
- It’s not really about workplace injuries. Heavy carry-on bags can cause workplace safety injuries, but when was the last time you saw flight attendants lifting passenger bags? There isn’t actually a rash of dangerous injuries happening in the U.S. where bag weight isn’t limited. There are some injuries from carry-ons (it isn’t zero) and there are in fact some in Europe, oto.
- It’s not about ancillary revenue though some airlines offer extra bag weight for a fee, and many offer extra bag weight for business class passengers further suggesting that 7kg isn’t a necessary hard limit. But most airlines don’t sell extra bag weight, so it’s not primarily a revenue tool.
Iberia’s flight attendants union went to court demanding smaller overhead bins or an order declaring they wouldn’t have to close the bins before departure. They did not get either – but did order Iberia to enforce its carry-on weight limits.
The larger bins American Airlines uses, for instance, have an auto lift feature where you simply pull down the bin and it helps raise it up, power assist as it were. That way whomever is closing the bin isn’t actually lifting up the full weight of the bin.
Airlines say weight limits are about bin space, boarding speed and safety but it really isn’t. It’s actually about government regulation.
Australia’s regulator says that standard weights are assumed for passengers, and this does not include carry-on bags. So 7kg is added per passenger to weight assumptions. There, the government isn’t saying 8kg is a danger to the aircraft or flight attendants. It’s simply that this is their method for coming up with a standard weight. It’s not the only way to do it (there’s no safety issue with the U.S. approach to weight and balance), it’s just their regulatory approach.
And 7kg is chosen because that’s the average regulators in Europe found for carry-on bag weights.
The U.S. has airlines develop average weights. Airlines do sometimes weigh passengers to valid their standard assumptions.
Europe has airlines do it with passenger weight and then assume carry-on weight (although this is not the only allowable method).
U.S. airlines can safely operate without carry-on weight limits. Europe and Australia could too! They just adopted a different regulatory approach.
Comments
I prefer European style, the US should do that too
Jetstar at least forewarns you and I weighed by luggage before leaving home – not that hard. But I did have to ditch a plastic water bottle in my carry on backback to make weight!
Sorry Gary, but it absolutely is about safety and liability. I can tell you from personal experience that passenger liability insurance premiums are significantly lower when there is a weight limit policy in place for carry-on luggage.
Are the words ‘foreign’ and ‘force you to’ (do anything) merely click/rage bait for the View from the Right Wing base?
Their airline their rules. Gary if you don’t like it don’t fly them. Not sure why you constantly whine about things you don’t believe are right or fair yet won’t change no matter how many time you say it!
These limits are frivolous and pure revenue generation.
Turkish Airlines made me weigh my carry on bag and suggested I check it in. After pleading, they let me hold onto to my bag. What’s the point of bringing a carry on if I have to check it in? I can’t stand waiting for baggage claim.
Read before you buy. If you want to fly an airline and carry a very heavy carry-on bag, fly an American airline. If you want to fly a foreign airline with good meals and often nicer cabin crew members, follow the rules that are plainly written. Some foreign airlines have the 7kg as a total of the weight of all cabin luggage. Some even have 5kg as the total weight of all cabin luggage. With those rules, there is often enough space so that no carry-on luggage has to be gate checked. On my recent JetBlue flight I observed what the sizes the carry-on roller bags were. JetBlue has published dimensions of 22x14x9. I observed some that were over on all three dimensions with the greatest overage being 12 instead of 9. The cabin crew seemed to find a place for every bag on the A321. Due to the weight restrictions on carry-on bags, I have taken to flying with day backpacks for cabin baggage, a large one for the overhead and a smaller one for the personal item. A typical roller bag is too heavy by itself, often in the 3kg to 4.5kg range, and that does not leave much weight available for carried items. A nicely padded day backpack can be in the 1kg range and even lighter for smaller sized and less padded backpacks.
@Retired Gambler — Nah, sometimes ideas are bad, and we should advocate for change. (But, by all means, if you want to play ‘Daddy, free market, hit me harder!’ You do you, I guess. But, also, Gary gon Gary.)
@Gary – What do they do if you’re well over the limit?
US airlines don’t need to weigh your carry on bag because when you get to the gate the very professional agent will force you to check it through to your final destination even when all the overhead bins are empty
If the airlines didnt use badge fees to generate extra revenue, people wouldn’t carry so much on board. Then the other problem is gate agents don’t enforce their own carryon limits. I’ve seen people carry on also many bags and luggage they could barely carry it all themselves.
And leaving that sweet, sweet $50 checked-bag fee on the table in the process.
Again, the airlines (and probably the TSA) are very likely to crack down on carry-ons in the not-too-distant future. Only question is who does so first.
@Denver Refugee — Think of all the open space in the cabin if they got rid of those overheads! Bah…
@1990 – Bah, indeed. But we increasingly can’t have nice things anymore.