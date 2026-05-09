Flight Attendants Union Demands Airlines Screen Passengers For Hantavirus — And Bring Back Masks [Roundup]

The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA)…made the demand… “Prior to travel, airlines should notify passengers that if they have had contact with either rodents or symptomatic people within the past 45 days, they must not fly but can rebook their travel for a later date without penalty,” the union said in a statement.

“Ticket/gate agents should ask all passengers the same questions upon check-in and make an announcement in the boarding area. If a passenger answers in the affirmative, then they should not be boarded to reduce the risk of disease spread onboard.”

The statement added: “Wearing a surgical or N-95 mask will mitigate the risk of inhalation exposure. Airlines should make masks available to flight attendants and to any passenger who becomes symptomatic during a flight.”