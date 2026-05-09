Flight Attendants Union Demands Airlines Screen Passengers For Hantavirus — And Bring Back Masks [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Sara Nelson’s AFA-CWA flight attendants union wants airlines to start screening passengers for hantavirus symptoms and recommends masking.
The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA)…made the demand… “Prior to travel, airlines should notify passengers that if they have had contact with either rodents or symptomatic people within the past 45 days, they must not fly but can rebook their travel for a later date without penalty,” the union said in a statement.
“Ticket/gate agents should ask all passengers the same questions upon check-in and make an announcement in the boarding area. If a passenger answers in the affirmative, then they should not be boarded to reduce the risk of disease spread onboard.”
The statement added: “Wearing a surgical or N-95 mask will mitigate the risk of inhalation exposure. Airlines should make masks available to flight attendants and to any passenger who becomes symptomatic during a flight.”
Meanwhile, as of this writing betting markets give less than a 10% chance of a hantavirus pandemic in 2026.
- Amsterdam Bans Airline Ads As Flying Becomes The New Smoking it’s immoral to advertise flying, because it’s bad for the environment.
Meanwhile, each country in Europe insists on keeping its own separate air traffic control provider rather than a single European sky, which leads to inefficient airline routings that increase fuel burn 9% – 11%.
That’s low hanging fruit that would actually reduce fossil fuel use, but national desire to control the revenue streams and controller labor union resistance lock in the inefficiencies. Banning airline ads while EU nation policies drive up airline fossil fuel burn tells you these are not serious people.
- Southwest Airlines had already devalued Rapid Rewards points 43% in twelve years before eliminating fixed value for points last year. Since then, the value of points has dropped 27%. Don’t not earn Southwest points when you fly Southwest but there’s very little reason to engage the program beyond Companion Pass at this point.
- Bank of America surveying Alaska Airlines business card changes mostly expect a higher annual fee.
- Potential class action lawsuit against Capital One for cancelling points when closing accounts
- TIL Mister Softee still exists (such an unfortunate name, but I loved these trucks as a kid).
- A love letter to economy class
- An FAA NOTAM restricting airline flights from airspace wasn’t a specifically listed reason for coverage. Traveler struggles to get refund for cruise after being forced to miss flight due to U.S. military abducting Maduro from Venezuela.
Comments
The main value of Southwest points vs. cash booking is that you avoid funds expiration. Points plus cash bookings have the benefit of earning elite qualification trip credit. That said, points are losing value faster than cash, so I recommend booking with points until you use them up. Book with cash if you need trip credit or if you are sure you will use that ticket.
People should wear masks on flights but the target disease is Covid, not hantavirus. Why ruin your vacation with Covid. I know 2 people that went to Europe that got Covid on the way there. One went to London, the other to Vienna.
@derek – so they basically got a respiratory disease like the flu. Big deal. I frankly don’t care if I got it (have had it 2-3 times with minimal impact) and would continue my trip regardless. Don’t get me wrong I get a booster shot every 6-9 months and before any major trip but also am not about to wear a mask or cancel my trip regardless of what happens.
But of course. No mask, no jab and somehow at age 67 I’m still alive.
Ahhh. Sara Nelson. The narcissistic president of the “Hey…YOU PAY MY SALARY” union. She’s the gift that keeps on taking…from paychecks. “Hey…didn’t you hear me…you pay my salary.” I wonder if she ever was a real flight attendant? If so, I’m guessing she was fired or quit because…”HEY…LOOK AT ME…YOU PAY MY SALARY. HEY bad press is better than no press. HEY…ME.
TRAILER TRASH
Retired gambler: “ booster shot every 6-9 month”..” have had it 2-3 time”
Wow, those vaccines must really work
Good grief
Combining Europe’s air traffic system would require some for of privatization. Some entities should never be privatized, e.g. prisons and regulatory agencies of which ATC is part of one.
So…the flu and other respiratory illnesses kill hundreds of thousands of people annually and no big deal. Hantavirus (which kills <10K across the globe annually) show us and the FA union is in a blind panic.
Settle down, kids.
@WileyDog – do you believe that canada made a mistake turning over navcanada to a stakeholder nonprofit? their tech is certainly better than in the u.s… natca, the controllers union, even supported a similar effort here. the only real opponents were private pilots, who were afraid they might have to start paying their cost (taxes on fuel doesn’t cover it)
regardless, any european government efforts on aviation emissions is pure grandstanding as long as their own dysfunction is driving a ~ 10% increase in fuel burn