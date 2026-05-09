82-Year-Old Says Seatmate Beat Him On American Airlines — While Flight Attendant Watched From Arm’s Reach

An 82-year-old American Airlines passenger from Florida traveled from West Palm Beach to Charlotte on May 16, 2024. He was in seat 18D, and the woman next to him was singing loudly and bellowing to herself from the time she boarded. He asked to be moved, or to have her omved, but the flight was full.

During the flight, she attacked the man “without warning,” struck him with punches, and “severely beat” him, allegedly causing head and brain injuries. While she was beating the man, his lawsuit says, a flight attendant stood within arm’s reach, watched the assault, and did not try to help.

When the plane landed in Charlotte, the woman was removed by police and arrested. She was charged, missed a November court date, and is now a fugitive. (Between the American Airlines incident and missing her court date she was also arrested at Burning Man for allegedly assaulting another attendee with a nitrous oxide canister and kicking and punching responding officers.)

The octogenarian passenger says he is now afraid to fly and suffered “mental anguish and emotional distress, feelings of violation, and ongoing anxiety regarding air travel.” He claims pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, aggravation of a preexisting condition, loss of enjoyment of life, hospitalization, medical and nursing care, lost wages, lost future earning ability (at his age?), and other economic damages.

This sounds like the worst seatmate situation ever. But I’m also not sure holding American Airlines responsible – rather than the person who actually attacked – makes much sense, other than American likely has much deeper pockets.

He needs to prove foreseeabilty . His own lawsuit says the assault happened “without warning.” Singing loudly may be weird or uncomfortable, but it is not obviously predictive of a violent beating.

. His own lawsuit says the assault happened “without warning.” Singing loudly may be weird or uncomfortable, but it is not obviously predictive of a violent beating. The woman is the one who did it, not American. She’s the attacker, not the airline. If American should have known this was coming, had a responsibility to stop it, could reasonably have done so and simply failed to act there could be some attributable fault. But it’s a stretch at each step.

She’s the attacker, not the airline. If American should have known this was coming, had a responsibility to stop it, could reasonably have done so and simply failed to act there could be some attributable fault. But it’s a stretch at each step. American couldn’t move her since there were no open seats on the flight. Even if they’d diverted the aircraft, the assault came out of nowhere. That would have been a reaction after the fact. Once it became clear how the woman was going to behave, it was likely too late to stop the attack.

since there were no open seats on the flight. Even if they’d diverted the aircraft, the assault came out of nowhere. That would have been a reaction after the fact. Once it became clear how the woman was going to behave, it was likely too late to stop the attack. Hindsight is 20/20. Airlines have a lot of operational direction over the placement and transportation of passengers, but the range of behavior of passengers varies greatly, and not everyone behaving at the tails of the distribution is going to do this. We wuldn’t want every odd or even unwell passenger mandatorily booted off the aircraft, just to protect the airline from getting sued. It would have been better if her future behavior was known at the outset, but it’s important not to take that and retroactively read an obligation on an airline to predict it.

Airlines have a lot of operational direction over the placement and transportation of passengers, but the range of behavior of passengers varies greatly, and not everyone behaving at the tails of the distribution is going to do this. We wuldn’t want every odd or even unwell passenger mandatorily booted off the aircraft, just to protect the airline from getting sued. It would have been better if her future behavior was known at the outset, but it’s important not to take that and retroactively read an obligation on an airline to predict it. What should the flight attendant have done? The strongest argument is that a flight attendant was “within arm’s reach” but it’s not clear how well that crewmember could have stopped this (without injury to themselves). That will be a factual dispute as this case advances. If they didn’t immediately intercede but contacted other crewmembers for assistance that may have been reasonable under the circumstances – and clearly other crew became involved because law enforcement was waiting for the aircraft on arrival in Charlotte.

Last summer I wrote about a passenger suing Southwest over another customer’s drunk attack, saying that their open seating at the time made the attack inevitable.

A year ago I covered a passenger pushing a flight attendant onto a sleeping woman. American reasonably argued that an the ruly passenger was entirely at fault, but the judge allowed the case to proceed because a jury could consider whether American mishandled the disruptive passenger and delayed removal. That’s basically the framing in this case, too.

On Wednesday, the judge dismissed the suit without prejudice because the passenger failed to clarify his citizenship for diversity jurisdiction. He’ll be able to re-file to address the procedural deficiency by May 19.