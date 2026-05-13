Frontier Passengers File $10 Million Claim Against Denver For Failing To Stop Runway Suicide

This is why people hate lawyers.
A man scaled an 8-foot airport perimeter fence topped with barbed wire, entered Denver’s remote airfield area, and stood on the runway in front of a Frontier jet taking off for Los Angeles. He was ingested into the plane’s engine, in what was ruled a suicide.
The engine caught fire, and a lawyer is now suing the airport owner for “more than $10 million” because some passengers inhaled smoke while evacuating the aircraft. The airline got everyone off the plane to safety, but they’re also suing the city and county because some passengers were injured going down the slide.
Attorney Andres Pereira with DJC Law said his clients expected safe travel but instead experienced a “preventable aviation incident” that left them with physical and psychological injuries.
“I have three clients right now who were sitting in a row right next to the engine, and they actually saw portions of the individual’s body go through the engine, which you can imagine must be a very traumatic experience,” Pereira said. “As soon as that occurred, of course, everybody on the aircraft, my clients included, they all thought they were going to die.”
Their theory for liability is “multiple failures in the design, maintenance, monitoring, and operation of the airport’s perimeter security and intrusion-detection systems” and that the city should have been aware of the breach and notified air traffic control earlier so that the plane wouldn’t have tried to take off. Airport motion detectors picked up deer at the same time he went over the fence.
I guess this is more plausible than when a man ran onto the runway in Salt Lake City, climbed into a Delta engine and died, and then his family demanded $300,000 because first responders should have communicated better amongst themselves in order to have stopped him on time.
I guess we’re really responsible for not telling someone that they shouldn’t go through an emergency exit onto the airfield, strip naked, and crawl into an aircraft engine. It is someone else’s fault that there are consequences for doing so – other than the perpetrator.
The man got onto the airfield because he’s a criminal. He had 20 prior arrests, including for attempted murder. His most recent arrest was just a month ago. And he killed himself.
He is the one responsible for what happened. And if anyone would have a justifiable claim it would be Frontier’s insurers, not the psasengers ‘because they had to witness it’.
Holding the wrong party responsible is why we have instructions that say not to iron clothes while wearing them.
In 1984 a California man was tossing his toddler up and down in his living room. The kid loved it, and the father went higher and higher. Until the kid’s head hit the ceiling fan. Which was on. And the man sued the ceiling fan manufacturer for failing to warn him that this might be dangerous. This wasn’t the only man to sue over failure to warn after a ceiling fan injury.
So I can almost understand warnings like “this motorcycle contains no edible parts” and cartons of eggs that warn “this product may contain eggs” (or jars of peanut butter that flag, “may contain nuts or nut products”). It’s because of lawyers like this one.
I have to think though that insisting butane lighters warn “flame may cause fire” or people who need to be told “this electric drill is not intended for dental use” tell us that something is wrong with our society. Shouldn’t we really rethink the whole idea of responsibility?
Then again, when a U.S. Senator, former Governor and candidate for President of the United States actually does iron his shirts while wearing them what chance to the rest of us have?
The narrative arc of societal decline will be complete when the city and county of Denver settle and taxpayers are forced to pony up.
Comments
Why not? At least the lawyers get paid. It’s a shame the taxpayers would ultimately be the ones paying. Regardless, yeah, we, the people, in the aggregate, ironically, have the deepest pockets. More likely, it’s a battle over insurance money; oh, to be an underwriter… how’s Lloyd’s of London feel about all this then? (They’re still probably dealing with Hormuz, aren’t they… eh, add it to the pile!)
This has to be a HUGE BLANTANT exercise in the MISUSE of the AMERICAN Justice system. As an Aviator and AME – Aviation Medical Examiner – this has to be 100% Insane to file this type of lawsuit – I hope this Lawfirm LOOSES their shirts on this one – and that the Judge hands them a LOSS of their Bar License – this is CRAZY
Well, the slip and fall lawyers are very quick on the draw on this one! Just throwing the excrement at the court house wall in the hopes of making an undeserved payday. It’s absurd; some nutter decides to test out Darwinism, learns it’s legit, and leaves a mess. Why should Frontier have to pay?
Um, doctor Jon. I know they don’t teach spelling in medical school, but perhaps you should check yours. “Looses?”
@Stephen Morrissey — “Doctor” Jon should know that there are creams for hemorrhoids… yikes.
The lunacy never ceases to amaze. Does someone sue the state because some idiot fails to look both ways before stepping into traffic…?????
Given Frontier’s typical customer base this is no surprise. When they should be lucky that the pilot was able to control the airplane. The plane could have skid of the runway killing all onboard. Can only hope a sane judge throws this out and Frontier refuses an out of court settlement.
Is it too late to sue Spirit? Because they allowed a handful of people onboard who ended up fighting with each other and I was forced to see it while browsing YouTube last week. Very traumatic.
Another ambulance chaser trying to get a settlement. Where’s the negligence when the perp scaled an 8 foot fence with barbed wire???
I was once a passenger landing at a rural airport in the Philippines and they had a bunch of cows and goats grazing on weeds in the runway! These animals just nonchalantly moved out of the way as my plane descended to land. I can see negligence in this situation but maybe their legal system works differently…
And this why we hate personal injury attorneys.
“One call, that’s all!” There’s a law firm in Colorado that “chases” aviation lawsuits. Whatcha bet they are involved. Hopefully a sane judge (that’s gonna be debatable in CO!) will throw this frivolous suit out.
Again, were the judges who let this miscreant out in the past also named as defendants? I look forward to the discovery process…
@George Romey — “typical customer base”… *facepalm* You simply cannot resist punching down, can you? It’d be same whether F9, AA, or BA…
Denver to LAX
on Frontier Airlines
Guess who the passengers are?
And you are surprised they are suing.
Enlighten me. Who are “the passengers?” Be specific.
It’ll be interesting to see if any of the people filing these and future frivolous lawsuits against DIA (DEN) and the City are also those who ignored crew instructions and evacuated the aircraft with their carryon luggage.
I agree with 1990’s response to Mr. Romey: given an unscrupulous and attention-grabbing attorney, litigation wouldn’t be limited just to F9’s “typical customer case.” You can find some pretty silly lawsuits that have been filed over the years against airports and airlines by passengers of full-service carriers, not just LLCs and ULLCs.
@1990 Decent people would feel lucky to be alive. But apparently you’re with the type that would sue an airline after a pilot used all his skill to save your sad life.
@George Romey — No. This has nothing to do with decency, or lack thereof. Folks who fly American Airlines, have had issues, over the years, too, and some sue that airline as well. A few ‘win,’ a few ‘lose,’ a lot ‘settle.’ It has nothing to do with my life or your life, or our relative happiness or sadness.