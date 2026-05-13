Airline Pillows May Have Been Footrests Before They Reach Your Face [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Triggered.
Friendly reminder: Airline pillows often end up as footrests… then get offered for your face/head 😬
Don’t do it. Pack your own travel pillow.
Airline blankets? Fresh & sealed ✅ Use them. pic.twitter.com/YfyIyc8e9p
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) May 11, 2026
- Simultaneously makes Amtrak seem more premium, and Away less so.
- Disappointment.
So apparently @SouthwestAir doesn't let you know if you booked a window seat WITHOUT a window? The other airlines notify you. Paid extra for this "premium" seat up front as well. Very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/D1ML2MelsE
— Andrew Keller (@AndrewK_Photog) May 11, 2026
- 15% off purchase of GHA Discovery Dollars through June 2. You give up Discovery Dollars-earning when paying with Discovery Dollars (so that’s up to 7% loss) and Discovery Dollars expire if unused.
- My guess is windscreen replacement, but plausible that it’s radome work, nose gear work, or forward fuselage repair?
Can you guess what they are doing?✈️ pic.twitter.com/wkuwv7ZyQL
— aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) May 12, 2026
- Baby changing stations, not in all Amtrak train restrooms but just in accessible ones, seems so de minimis. What does it say about Amtrak that it takes congressional legislation to get there?
Inbox: @SenPeterWelch @MarshaBlackburn hail passage of "bipartisan, bicameral Baby Changing on Board Act" The bill requires "each Amtrak train to be outfitted with baby changing stations in all accessible restrooms and to post adequate signage indicating their availability"
— David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) May 12, 2026
- Pretending to be sleeping, but okay:
A man traveling to the Philippines for vacation slept through the entire 12-hour flight, having written his meal order on his phone in advance to avoid being woken up. The cabin crew then served him his meal according to the “chicken” option written on the man’s phone.
Filipinler’e tatile giden bir adam, 12 saatlik uçuş boyunca uyandırılmamak için yiyeceği yemeği önceden telefonuna yazarak uyudu. Kabin görevlileri de adamın telefonunda yazan “tavuk” seçeneğine göre yemeğini servis etti. pic.twitter.com/Rkm4w5Zbxt
— Bulvar Medya (@Bulvarpress) May 12, 2026
Comments
Gary shills for GHA Discovery nearly as much as @L3 shills for BILT. Prove me wrong.
Good on Amtrak. (Wow, a double-mention of Amtrak in this post!) They’re actually seeing decent financials lately, too. Besides, I love me some NexGen Acela. More of a Monos-bag-person myself, but Away isn’t too far off. And, a ‘woo’ for the rare bi-partisanship. Bah!
So if the guy “slept” the entire time…did the meal go to waste?
To bring back a recent topic, the other day I flew Air Canada YYZ-YUL on a 787-9 and they still did drink service. Very impressive.
@1990 — Choo-choo! Need to file at least one APPR request, wish me luck!
@L737 — You got this! Woah, a 789 on such a short flight. Niiice. (Not sure if this means anything to ya, but thanks to Bill C-3, a lot of Americans are learning they may qualify for dual citizenship!)
One basic rule. If the pillow is not in a sealed transparent plastic package, … don’t use it.
“My guess is windscreen replacement, but plausible that it’s radome work, nose gear work, or forward fuselage repair?”
Looks like cash strapped American Airlines is trying a new way to get new aircraft.
This is why it is better to use the pillow for back support. I didn’t see pillows or blankets on recent domestic flights. I did bring several inflatable seat cushions for trying out. The thinnest one was the most comfortable because of it’s design. A thicker and heavier one rolled forward somewhat and that made it less stable. I will test one or both again on flights across the Pacific soon. I may try using one for back support instead.
My testing of wired earphones has produced good results in overcoming low volume and engine noise. The devices were $20 in-ear-monitors with active noise reduction. Full sized wired headphones with active noise reduction were comfortable and had great noise isolation but I found that I heated up a bit with them. No more straining to hear the dialog with airline supplied cheap headphones.
feet..again…the only thing more gross to Gary is tipping:)
@1990 — Had to do a double check to make sure I wasn’t on a TATL, heh. I did see that! Doesn’t affect me but for now I’m very pleased that I finally got conditionally approved for Nexus so hoping to do that interview soon 🙂
@L737 — Woop! Hope all goes well!