Sean Duffy’s Reality Show Pitch Deck Sought $1 Million From Companies He Regulates

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy created a reality show of his family going on a road trip and it was funded by several of the companies that he regulates, including United Airlines, Boeing and Toyota.
Duffy and his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, were both contestants on different seasons of The Real World and met while filming Road Rules: All Stars. Initially, the effort was criticized for:
- Taking time off ‘work’ to do this
- Being tone deaf, releasing a ‘road trip’ show direct to YouTube while gas prices are high
However, it seems to me that taking a current and former Fox News star, both with reality TV experience, and having them promote U.S. travel and tourism around the country’s 250th birthday is fine and exactly the sort of anodyne thing you’d expect. They aren’t being paid extra for the effort, although it does get them additional exposure which could be to their benefit. (Duffy’s predecessor at Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, was often derided as the ‘Secretary for Being On TV’ so this is hardly unique to Republican leaders of DOT.)
The problem is the sponsorship, and it works in both directions.
- DOT should not be shaking down companies that it regulates.
- Nor should it be accepting funds from those companies, who might expect better treatment from their regulator in exchange.
Politico got the pitch deck that was used to raise money, looking for “$1 million, $500,000, $250,000 and $100,000” level sponsors. They initially planned partnering with a “major streaming” service. The show’s target audience is “Married moms (ages 28–54) with children,” maybe because it portrays the Duffy family and they have nine kids? (The husband of one of whom is running for Congress, and he’s been able to raise money from Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, GM, and Brightline, heh.)
Sponsorship comes with “VIP invitations to…networking” in other words “if you paid enough to sponsor Sec. Duffy’s reality show, you could get coveted access to Duffy.”
There’s nothing wrong with the project as such, although judging from the trailer I expect it to be unwatchable. And while I love a globalized world, there’s something a bit strange about sending the government’s head transportation regulator off on the ‘great American road trip’ celebrating the nation’s founding, in a Toyota.
What’s concerning, though, is the reasons why a company might spend $100,000 – $1,000,000 to support this project. One way or another it’s an effort to curry favor – either protection money or seeking a benefit from the administration. United spent $1 million on the president’s inauguration, its CEO went on the Deputy Chief of Staff’s wife’s podcast. He pitched the President on being allowed to buy American Airlines (antitrust). United actually lost one of its past CEOs in a scandal doing favors for a politician (where there was personal benefit to that politician, in exchange for official action).
All airlines are regulated for safety, want constant approvals in operations, and have battles to flight over slots and air traffic capacity. Boeing needs approval for its MAX -7 and -10 aircraft, and to have production caps lifted as safety monitoring moves back in-house. To be sure, this administration is not the first to do unseemly things! That doesn’t make it any less improper.
Comments
There is everything wrong with a cabinet member wasting taxpayer money on a “patriotic” (code for more American fascist and racist propaganda) reality TV show that is unnecessary and pointless. Pitching for contributions from companies regulated by the government is corruption. The whole thing is pathetic.
If you need to create a program about the American roadtrip, you know the country isn’t highly regarded, respected, or even tolerated at the moment. And as to that road trip, at gas prices and inflation soaring to levels even higher than during the pandemic, most Americans will stay in their trailer parks eating spam.
Nice transportation based company you got there, be a real shame if anything “happened” to it says the guy who sounds like a beer Homer Simpson might drink if the Schlitz keg runs dry
@ lavanderialarry::
100% agree. Gary is as out of touch on this idea as the fascist in-charge. “Oh Donnie, I will get Americans minds off this lose in Iran and inability to afford life by taking a boondoggle trip with the wife. Maybe we convince “our supporters” they are on the trip with us.”
Despite them saying tax payer dollars are not paying for this they are so full of it. Whether it’s by shaking down one of those big companies or not.
Shocking!
WHAT IS A “PLATINUM PARINER?” ARE THEY TRYING TO BE ELEGANT BUT DUMB ENOUGH TO MISPELL “PARRAINER?” DE TOUTE FACON, JUSTE DEUX CONS DE PLUS AU GOUVERNEMENT, N’EST-CE PAS?
Clearly, this is an inappropriate a conflict of interest by a federal government cabinet official. If the other side did this, there would have already be another J6. Instead, it’ll be lightly mocked (as here), then we’ll all just let it happen and move on, because… *some other distraction*
Meanwhile, Sec. Duffy accuses the “radical, miserable left” of finding his production “too wholesome,” “too patriotic,” and “too joyful.” Oof, I wish this big, bad, mythical boogeyman ‘left’ existed, but sadly it does not in the USA. If they did, they’d actually enforce the rules against such corruption, rather than just being a weak group of corporate Democrats who merely act as a controlled opposition. Yes, I also read the reports of an ‘ethics watchdog’ having ‘concerns’ about all this… but, watch as the watchdog is defanged. All bark, no bite. Pathetic.
@DEREK MCGILLICUDDY — THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.
It’s amazing that the President who ran saying he’ll “clean the swamp” has made it deeper than anyone ……say what you want but no President has ever enriched himself like the scams the Trump family has run, from gold plated cell phones to bitcoins and everything in between. Even his “Christian” White House advisor has erected a gold statue on a golf course to him (Don’t take my word for it, Google it, just make sure you are sitting down when you do)……..the unprecedented acceleration of a few enriching themselves while inflation soars, small businesses and farmers are being ruined and America’s standing in the world is diminishing is going to be a very low point in the History books 25 years from now. Trump is certainly making America “Grate”
Washington DC is one big grift and most of them all do it. From this guy to AOC, Mitch McConnell and Bernie Sanders. If they got something accomplished that would be one thing but our government can no longer handle the most basic responsibilities like keeping the public safe.
@George Romey — There it is. Both sides. Move on. Yet… if the other side did this… J6 2.0.
J6 is definitely a low point, but now we are supposed to believe the President that lied about the election is telling the truth that Iran was weeks from having a nuclear bomb?…. I don’t believe him, he’s a serial liar.
Sec of Transportation is Duffy’s gig job. Reality TV seems to be his real job.