Man Who Walked In Front Of Frontier Jet In Denver Identified — Death Ruled Suicide

On Friday night, a Frontier Airlines flight hit somebody crossing the runway as it was on its way to take off from Denver.

The plane’s engine caught fire. Fire trucks responded to the scene. Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft. I’ve linked to air traffic control audio, video of the evacuation from both inside and outside the aircraft, and even surveillance footage of the plane impacting the person who had trespassed onto the runway (though I did not embed that video). Here’s the engine after the plane had come to a stop:

The extent of damage to Frontier Flight 4345's right engine. https://t.co/6SX5Mx9D1w pic.twitter.com/heZC5RaS0v — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 9, 2026

We now have a ruling in the cause of death for the person on the runway: suicide.

JUST IN: The man who walked in front of a Frontier jet while it was taking off from Denver has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Mott. Mott had climbed the perimeter fence just minutes before walking on the runway. He was identified by fingerprints at the scene. According… pic.twitter.com/LMmUyVMO1p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2026

The man was identified as Michael Mott, 41. No suicide note has been recovered,and police are still conducting interviews to ascertain the circumstances that led him to scale an 8-foot airport perimeter fence topped with barbed wire, enter a remote airfield area, and reach an active runway within about two minutes.

It’s incredible that after the man was ingested into an aircraft engine that they’re still going to be able to do toxicology testing from ‘samples’. Science, man.

This does not happen often, but ‘suicide by aircraft engine’ is not actually unheard of.

In January 1990, an American tourist scaled airport barriers at Piarco International Airport, Trinidad, drove onto the tarmac, and in an apparent suicide deliberately entered the engine area of a British Airways 747.

In May 2020, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport a man was struck and killed by a Southwest jet that had just landed in Austin in what was later determined to be a suicide.

In June 2023, an airline ground-services worker in San Antonio died after entering the engine area of a Delta A319 that had arrived from Los Angeles and was taxiing. It, too, was found to be a suicide.

In May 2024, an airport worker at Amsterdam Schipol committed suicide by deliberately climbing into the spinning engine of a KLM Cityhopper aircraft after pushback.

These are different, of course, from pilot suicide such as the Chinese Eastern Boeing 737 case we learned about this month, where China has been hiding the accident report on the grounds that disclosure could endanger national security or social stability.