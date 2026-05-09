“We Just Hit Somebody”: Frontier Pilot Aborts Takeoff, Reports Engine Fire

Frontier Airlines flight 4345 from Denver to Los Angeles struck a person on Runway 17L during takeoff around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Crew of the Airbus A321 rjected takeoff, with air traffic control audio showing the pilot reporting they were stopping on the runway after hitting someone, and that they had an engine fire. They later said there was smoke on the aircraft and would evacuate on the runway.

There were 224 passengers and 7 crew onboard. One passenger received a minor injury during the evacuation via slides. Everyone was bused back to the terminal, and fire crews extinguish the engine fire.

Here’s air traffic control audio:



Frontier 4345: Tower, Frontier 4345. We’re stopping on the runway. We just hit somebody, and we have an engine fire. Tower: Frontier 4345, I see that. … Frontier 4345, I’m going to roll the trucks now. Can you advise souls on board and fuel remaining? Frontier 4345: Frontier 4345, we have 231 souls on board and 21,320 pounds of fuel on board. There was an individual walking across the runway. Tower: Okay, we’re rolling the trucks now. Ops 7, Denver, did you copy all of this? Ops 7, Runway 17 Left. Two hundred thirty-one souls. We’re rolling the trucks now.

BREAKING: Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 evacuated on the Denver runway after smoke filled the cabin and an engine fire was reported. ATC audio also suggests the aircraft may have struck a person on the runway. pic.twitter.com/eYkuFK2Ezl — Inside the conflict (@InsidConflict) May 9, 2026

Here’s operations audio from the ground response.

According to Frontier Airlines,



Flight 4345 departing this evening from Denver International Airport reportedly struck a pedestrian on the runway during takeoff. Smoke was reported in the cabin and the pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution; we are investigating this incident.

Denver airport put out a statement as well:



Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept. Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal. 231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted.

This is a sad event. I usually like to draw a broader lesson from incidents like these, like the closing moral lesson of TV’s Lassie (‘You see, Timmy..’) and parodied by Timothy Stack in Son of the Beach. Here, though, the only lesson I can offer is not to wander across an active runway as a pedestrian. It never occurred to me I’d need to say this.