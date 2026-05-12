American Airlines Flight Attendants Get Florida Getaway For Credit Card Pitches

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Gary writes, “American Airlines Flight Attendants Get Florida Getaway For Credit Card Pitches.” The second prize is TWO Florida Getaways for Credit Card Pitches.

  2. Let me understand. The American Airlines flight attendants get rewarded for annoying passengers (when sleeping, reading, etc.). They should just put up a advertisement sign, if interested ask a flight attendant.

  3. Can we get AA to give them a perk like that for actually cleaning the lavatories during flight? Or at least attempting to clean them? Just a tiny bit of effort.

  4. The Hyatt letter is dated March 9, 2025. It refers to the day after Mother’s Day as May 11th, which matches 2026. I would wholeheartedly endorse this if I thought many of the staff wanted this. But, I suspect Gary is spot on. The hotel just pays for one less day of cleaning.

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