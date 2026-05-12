American Airlines Flight Attendants Get Florida Getaway For Credit Card Pitches

Aligning incentives for growth is a huge departure from the old way of doing cobrand agreements – nearly a decade ago Scott Kirby said United hadn’t been doing onboard card acquisition because Chase wasn’t paying extra for that, which he noted was dumb because you had a fixed audience of high intent consumers. Of course, aligning financial incentives isn’t enough to overcome bureaucratic inertia and turf challenges and so you still get suboptimal products. It’s not enough for the CEOs to get on the same page.