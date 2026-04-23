American Airlines Will Score Flight Attendants On Credit Card Sales

American Airlines has started issuing scores to flight attendants. I noted in the details of how they would build the scores that credit card approvals are score “accelerators” in this new system. Aviation watchdog flags that JonNYC pitching credit cads onboard will affect performance metrics as well.

American Airlines flight attendants will be scored and judged on their ability to sign passengers up for Citibank credit cards.

Selling is still optional



Jobs arent at risk from low scores



But when called on and disciplined you want high scores!

So selling cards – and there are flight attendants earning six figures at airlines getting card approvals – also is something that can be prophylactic in case of job issues and customer complaints.

Flight attendants are there because the government requires them for safety, generally one per fifty seats. But their value add to an airline comes from:



Customer service . They are one of the primary groups of employees interacting with passengers, creating a positive or negative experience, and therefore determining willingness of customers to pay a premium.

. They are one of the primary groups of employees interacting with passengers, creating a positive or negative experience, and therefore determining willingness of customers to pay a premium. Credit card sales. The highest margin revenue at scale for a legacy U.S. airline is selling miles to banks. The credit card business is the biggest profit driver. And onboard acquisitions is one of the strongest channels – customers who already have a likelihood to buy the product from the specific airline and focused time with fewer distractions when they’re primed to think about travel.

Inflight card pitches shouldn’t be done before 8 a.m., or on redeye flights. One good reason, by the way, for airline seat back entertainment is that the entertainment can be paused during flight attendant announcements. When people are using their own devices, they’re free to ignore card pitches. American Airlines should work with Citibank to sponsor a return of the screens.

I’ve even argued that American should increase the size of its lavatories and plaster them with credit card ads. That way a revenue stream would attach to the lavatory space, and American would no longer need to view the fact they have to provide lavs as a deadweight loss.

Only 14% of passengers on a given flight have an AAdvantage credit card. That’s a huge opportunity to grow the card portfolio. The people most likely to be interested in the American Airlines credit card are those already flying American Airlines.