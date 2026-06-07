New AI Delay Alerts Expose How Airlines Use Weather Claims To Deny Stranded Passengers Hotels And Meals

United and American are getting much better at telling passengers the real reasons their flights are delayed. That transparency is useful, but it also exposes a long-running airline habit: blaming weather or air traffic control when it’s actually something within their control – like mechanical issues or available crew – that caused the delay in the first place.
United Airlines has done the most to improve customer communications during delays and is even working to use AI to send out maintenance videos with explainers when a flight is delayed for a mechanical issue. I’ve seen messages from United like,
“We want you to know your flight is departing late because we needed to finish cleaning your plane.”
“…our connecting flight to Bangor was canceled due to a lack of FAA staff.”
“…we care about our customers and are just waiting on a few more people before we can take off…”
American Airlines has moved to using AI for plain language explanations of why flights are delayed as well.
That’s great for customer service, but it’s running headlong into laying bare a long-running strategy of the airlines to lie to customers during delays! Airlines over-classify delays as being due to weather so that they do not have to provide costly assistance to passengers. But they’re also putting in writing the real reasons for delays, and the two come into conflict.
Here’s American Airlines telling a passenger that their flight was delayed for controllable reasons – maintenance – but then blaming the delay on air traffic cotrol, so the passenger gets nothing.
In reality, maintenance delayed the flight and then because it was delayed it ran into a further delay. The delay code that gets the airline off the hook is the one they care about, while passengers understand that witheout the flight going mechanical, that further delay would never have happened.
Super scummy @AmericanAir:
Flight AA 2509 delayed today first for mechanical, then for ATC mismanagement, then cancelled due to weather? There were no weather issues-your crew ran out of hours and you did not want to pay. I have receipts… pic.twitter.com/df83nlxkDz
— Mark Jones (@markkjones) June 7, 2026
Airlines treat weather as a customer service get out of jail free card. Since they are considered to ‘owe customers nothing’ as weather isn’t their fault, they aren’t going to provide overnight lodging in most cases to displaced passengers, or provide meals or put you on another airline. All of those things are expensive.
Here United sent out a messaging saying a delay was mechanical but later claiming weather to avoid compensation. And here mechanical delay changed to weather also.
In 2019, the CEO of American Airlines actually said the quiet part out loud. I reported on internal converstions where Doug Parker explained that so-called ‘weather delays’ were really being caused by mechanical issues. They had too many planes going out of service, and that meant the operation was so much more fragile when weather hit. Many flights cancelled for weather wouldn’t have been cancelled without mechanical issues.
Comments
People are greedy. They should NEVER expect anything with travel disruptions. If you are so poor you have to rely on an airline for a hotel or meal you shouldn’t be traveling. I always take care of myself and pay my way. Those that don’t are either poor or just cheap (and some groups are more of this than others).
Enough is enough. We need an EU261 equivalent in the US. Standard compensation for significant delays and cancellations under the airlines control ($250-750, like EU/UK, Canada, do). Burden on the airline (not passengers) to prove its out of their control (actually weather, not just sayin its weather.)
“What caused the delay” is a complicated issue, as there are many moving parts to an airline operation. “Within the airline’s control” is sometimes only one of the factors.
How would these real examples be coded? And, yes, I know – everyone wants to get put up in the Four Seasons, with $100 meal vouchers, every time their $249 ticket from Boston to Tampa cancels. But that’s not realistic. So imagine YOU were in charge at an airline, and how YOU would code these (very realistic) scenarios:
1) A flight gets an FAA-assigned delay due to weather (not in airline’s control) – then the crew will exceed their duty day, and since it’s not at a hub, there’s no replacement crew available, and the flight has to cancel. The final reason the flight cannot go is the crew is illegal to work it – but the 1st reason that cascaded into the cancellation was weather. Should this be called a “weather” issue or not?
2) A specific plane’s rotation (not the crew – just the plane) for the day is DFW – OMA – DFW – CLT – DCA – FLL. Flying back on the second flight (OMA – DFW) thunderstorms in the Dallas area cause a 4-hour delay. The remaining flights cannot go on time, and all of them leave at least 3 hours late – and there isn’t a “spare plane” available. How do those delays get coded? Is it the weather’s fault? Or is the airline’s fault for not having an extra plane, sitting on the ground, with an extra crew, ready to go, to get that subsequent DFW – CLT flight out on-time to keep the rest of the day on time?
3) A flight is going from Seattle to Tampa, with possible thunderstorms in the Tampa area. The crew has planned for enough fuel for the flight, for flying to a required alternate airport, and for about one hour remaining reserve. This only gives them about 15 minutes to “play with” before they’d be forced to go to the alternate. They talk to their company dispatchers, and could add more fuel – up to an hour more of holding time – but because they are planned right at the maximum allowed weights, any added fuel means the same weight in bags or passengers would need to be removed. The crew elects to not add more fuel. Thunderstorms develop over the Tampa airport, just like the forecast predicted, and that prevents the crew from getting in. They cannot hold and wait for them to clear, they divert to Fort Myers, and they time out. If they HAD added the fuel (and kicked off +/- 10 people) they would have gotten in to Tampa after the storms rolled through. Is this a “weather” caused cancellation or something within the airline’s control?
Point being – it’s obviously more complicated that it appears from the outside, looking in. And it’s almost never just “one reason”, even though only “one reason” is what’s often communicated.
Either way, transparency is good. But, clearly, it’s within the airline’s interest to say “The weather did it!” when that was only one part of the cause.
@ 1990: “We need an EU261 equivalent in the US. Standard compensation for significant delays and cancellations under the airlines control ($250-750, like EU/UK, Canada, do).”
I still believe (and I know you don’t) that this would cause unintended consequences and raise fares. We can agree to disagree on that issue of higher fares, and that’s fine.
But be careful what you wish for. At the risk of getting political, the “Affordable Care Act” did nothing to make actual healthcare “affordable” (ask anyone with a basic plan that you pay several hundred dollars a month to get, has a $10k deductible, and once the deductible is met – the plan pays 60% of the costs). Many would argue things got worse – higher costs for lower quality health care.
Point being – the same could happen with some “Passenger Protection Act” that makes things functionally worse instead of better. IOW – if the rules changed in the US, expect them ALL to change. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if “$250 – $750” got added… but the airlines having to provide the hotels and meals went away as a result. So have fun trying to get your own, competing against all 300 other passengers. Or maybe they throw in the option of a “full refund” into the law – and the LLCs see that it’s cheaper to “refund” your $149 ticket out of the compensation (and cancel your flight!), especially when they know you’d have to buy another way home… while those fares are now higher.
Never underestimate the ability of the market to respond. It always has, and I see no reason it wouldn’t again.
@Pilot Paul: how about a late evening flight with a two hour mechanical delay that then allows weather to roll in and cancel the flight? How about crew member deadheading into work being delayed by weather and leaving their first flight of the rotation short staffed and delayed? I’ve had both these classified as weather related delays by the airline. Allowing the airline to make the call without real time oversight or post hoc audits (with significant penalties for dishonesty) is asking for abuse.
@Gary – Nice piece. What do you suggest when an airline lies about the reason for their delay?
An airline decides its own schedule. No one is forcing it to use the same plane to fly six segments a day. If a crew or mechanical issue delays an early segment enough that later segments then are delayed enough to run into weather, the weather isn’t the cause of the delay. A good test is a “but for” test – but for the weather, would this flight have been on time and successful? If not, the airline should compensate.
Most of us are tired of booking a 3 pm flight in June that is delayed for 90 minutes and then when ready for pushback GOSH Surprise who could have seen the summer thunderstorms rolling in?!! Clear the tarmac for another 60 minutes. Then the wind has shifted so they have to turn the airport around. Meanwhile if your stupid airline had been able to operate a scheduled 3pm flight at 3pm you’d have been fine.
I think we are all aware most of the airlines are running a poor operation from first flight of the day. There isn’t much excuse for a 40 minute delay on a 6 am outstation flight. They can do better but they have no incentive to do so.
@ Mark F
That’s exactly the point. Weather is almost always only ONE part of the delay, not the sole cause. How do you code it? Who does the oversight? How is it monitored?
Let’s call a “Flow Time” (EDCT – “Estimated Departure Clearance Time, issued by ATC) as an “ATC” delay even though it’s almost always issued due to weather problems. So all the other delays – where weather is a factor (one of a few) – should be coded as what? Does it have to be ONLY weather to count? 50% weather? 33% weather?
That’s what I’m trying to bring up. It’s not as easy as saying, “When it’s because of the weather, no compensation… when it isn’t, the airline has to make amends”. Because, as both I and you pointed out – there’s a multitude of reasons, intertwined, into why a flight doesn’t go on time.
How about this – a crew gets mugged on a layover (yes, it happens). Flight has to cancel. Clearly not weather. Is that something that was “in their control” because they don’t have standby pilots, with duty time to spare, sitting in Bakersfield, ready to jump in and take over to keep a flight from hitting the “two hours delayed” limit?
Crews are required to affirmative state (under FAR 117 – the current federal law) that they are “Fit For Duty” to operate a flight. What if the fire alarm goes off in the hotel during the night (yes, that happens too, more than you’d think). Crew doesn’t get any adequate rest, and has to call in “fatigued” and that cancels the flight from Billings, Montana back to Detroit. No “weather” here – is that to be considered “within the airline’s control”?
We seem to agree. It’s complicated. There’s only so much an airline can reasonably control. It sounds easy at first to scream, “Make them pay us when it’s not the weather!” but there’s LOTS more details to airline operations than most think about, and lots more that is out of an airline’s control than just the weather.
And, yes – if an airline can tag “weather” into part of the “delay chain” they clearly do. They are incentivized to do that when they can get away with it, because it obviously saves money. Maybe things SHOULD change – but they don’t always change for the better.
@pilot Paul. Crew and flight staffing is the responsibility of the airline.
A flat tire on the way to a job interview might not be my fault but I have to pay the price I miss the interview. I don’t get to say I ran over unavoidable road debris. I misssed the interview. Shit happens. I could have called a taxi, left earlier, had a spare tire, rode the bus…I had options. Airlines can have more standby staff, not permit deadhead commutes, require presence, negotiate better contracts
Crew availability is an airline’s responsibility.
Exec plat here
Told by gate agent weather
when escalated to supervisor admitted mechanical delays
when I simply asked for luggage reimbursement for one bag fee (non elite family member)
due to be stranded overnight and paying for hotel guest relations at American insisted weather and refused
Thank you, @Jon, @Mark F, and all who actually support consumer protections.
@Pilot Paul — You keep insisting that operations are “too complicated” to code fairly, but @Jon and @Mark F dismantled that silly pro-industry excuse. The complexity exists because airlines choose to run a razor-thin operation to maximize profit. No one is forcing airlines to schedule six back-to-back segments a day per aircraft with zero breathing room.
Let’s look at your examples through a realistic consumer-protection lens, rather than the airline protection lens you are using:
The Crew “Mugged/Fatigued” Scenarios: Crew availability, standby staffing, and operational redundancy are entirely the responsibility of the airline. If you miss a job interview because your car got a flat tire, the company doesn’t hire you anyway just because it “wasn’t your fault.” You bear the risk. Airlines are multi-billion dollar enterprises; they can choose to fund more standby staff and build operational slack. If they choose not to, they should pay the price when the system snaps—not the stranded passenger.
The “But-For” Test: If a 6 AM flight has a two-hour mechanical delay, and that delay cascades into a crew timeout or pushes the plane directly into a 4 PM summer thunderstorm, the root cause is the mechanical issue. “But for” the airline’s maintenance failure, the flight would have beaten the weather.
The Conflict of Interest: Because the delay chain is intertwined, you cannot let the airline grade its own paper. As @Dwondermeant just pointed out, frontline staff will admit a delay is mechanical, but corporate will log it as “weather” to avoid paying a simple baggage fee.
EU261 doesn’t demand perfection. If a massive, unpredictable blizzard shuts down an entire airport, the airline doesn’t pay cash compensation. But it does force real-time oversight and independent post-hoc audits with severe penalties for dishonesty. It stops airlines from using weather as a get-out-of-jail-free card for their own poor scheduling.
@Unbiased One — You are not serious person.