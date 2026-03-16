American Airlines Will Now Tell You Why Your Flight Is Delayed — In Plain English

American Airlines has been leaning more into self-service tools for customers especially to delay with delays and flight cancellations. That’s both better for the customer, because it gives them tools to deal with problems quickly and makes them feel more in control, and better for the airline because it reduces customer service expense. This is still a work in progress.

The nice thing about a renewed focus on the customer experience, and starting out behind some of your peers, is that there’s already a real roadmap. You know what other airlines have done that moves the needle with customers. So just like holding planes for tight connections like United has done for several years, they’re taking a page out of United’s playbook and are now working to clearly communicate the reason for flight disruptions using natural language.

This will roll out over the rest of March to the American Airlines mobile app and website. There will also be “push notifications, emails and text messages.”

“Enhancing the digital experience is a priority for the team at American,” said American’s Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden. “By pairing self-service tools with explanations, we give customers greater transparency and more control throughout their journey

United’s natural language explanations are a bit more extensive than what’s shown in these screen shots, such as “We want you to know your flight is departing late because we needed to finish cleaning your plane.”

“…our connecting flight to Bangor was canceled due to a lack of FAA staff.” “…we care about our customers and are just waiting on a few more people before we can take off…”

I do think that American is getting ahead of themselves on the cost-cutting side before the technology improvements are really at a place where they can supplant in-person assistance. Nonetheless, American seems headed in the right direction overall.