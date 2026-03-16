I’m In First Class. I Shouldn’t Be Pouring My Own Drink. Coach Doesn’t Have Room For The Can Either

When no predeparture beverages were offered, and the crewmember isn’t interested in hanging my jacket in first class, I know this is a crew that doesn’t take pride in their job or delivering customer service – a crew that sees themselves as “primarily here for your safety.”

On a flight where a flight attendant left full cans of soda behind for first class passengers, it occurred to me how much I don’t like that practice. And it’s even worse in coach but for different reasons.

If you’re a first class passenger why are you pouring your own drinks? That’s why the Emirates first class in-seat minibar never made sense to me.

Of course, since Emirates offered a personal bar in first class seats, Etihad had to do it, too. If you want a limited selection of warm beverages I guess that’s great, but they literally have staff whose job it is to bring you whatever you wish.

If you’re sitting in back giving out the whole can is generous plus you probably won’t see service again for awhile. At the same time, in coach you just don’t have a lot of room to work with. The can takes up too much space on the tray.

I’ll be using my laptop. I can fit a cup on there but don’t really want to stick both a cup and a can of soda on the tray beside my computer. Besides, I don’t want to drink a full can!

That’s why I’ll usually ask crew not to leave the, which annoys them because they aren’t collecting trash and they’re trying to get through service. In any case, the only soda where I’d consider finishing a whole can – and honestly even there I’d question myself for doing so – is Dr. Brown’s.

I’d much prefer being asked “do you want the can, sir?” And I can say no until some airline starts carrying Dr. Brown’s.