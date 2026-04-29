United 737 Hit A “Red, Shiny” Drone At 3,000 Feet As It Landed In San Diego

United Airlines flight 1980 from San Francisco to San Diego hit a “red, shiny” drone as it landed on, on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. The 28-year old Boeing 737-800 (registration N14219) reported to air traffic control that it struck the drone at roughly 3,000 feet.

United Airlines flight 1980 (Boeing 737) hit a drone over San Diego this morning around 3000 feet. Audio via @theATCapp pic.twitter.com/EFclpROOlL — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) April 29, 2026

There’s not yet any reported damage. It’s significant for a couple of reasons. First, a drone striking an aircraft can be dangerous. Bird strikes are problems! Second, civilian drones generally aren’t authorized to be anywhere near that flight level in the airport arrivals path. Indeed, controlled-airspace operations near airports require FAA authorization and normally recreational drones are going to have to fly below 400 feet.