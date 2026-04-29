United 737 Hit A “Red, Shiny” Drone At 3,000 Feet As It Landed In San Diego

by Gary Leff

United Airlines flight 1980 from San Francisco to San Diego hit a “red, shiny” drone as it landed on, on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. The 28-year old Boeing 737-800 (registration N14219) reported to air traffic control that it struck the drone at roughly 3,000 feet.

There’s not yet any reported damage. It’s significant for a couple of reasons. First, a drone striking an aircraft can be dangerous. Bird strikes are problems! Second, civilian drones generally aren’t authorized to be anywhere near that flight level in the airport arrivals path. Indeed, controlled-airspace operations near airports require FAA authorization and normally recreational drones are going to have to fly below 400 feet.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Hope this was just an accident; either way, whoever was operating that drone is hella screwed. We’re seriously under-prepared for drones. We should be listening to the Ukrainians who are now basically the experts in defending from drone attacks. Gulf city states have also had recent experience (for better and worse). What ever happened to those drones over NJ in late 2024?

  3. That is pretty concerning given the state of the world today. I have often contemplated how easily someone with nefarious intentions could cause catastrophic incidents with a simple drone loaded with ill intent. I have one that will go up approximately 2,500′, but I would never even think of launching it anywhere near a commercial aircraft flight path. I hope this does not become a thing.

  7. No doubts clandedtinebgovernment citizen tracking/spy drone, but those bastards will never admit that.

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