United 737 Hit A “Red, Shiny” Drone At 3,000 Feet As It Landed In San Diego

United Airlines flight 1980 from San Francisco to San Diego hit a “red, shiny” drone as it landed on, on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. The 28-year old Boeing 737-800 (registration N14219) reported to air traffic control that it struck the drone at roughly 3,000 feet.
United Airlines flight 1980 (Boeing 737) hit a drone over San Diego this morning around 3000 feet.
Audio via @theATCapp pic.twitter.com/EFclpROOlL
— Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) April 29, 2026
There’s not yet any reported damage. It’s significant for a couple of reasons. First, a drone striking an aircraft can be dangerous. Bird strikes are problems! Second, civilian drones generally aren’t authorized to be anywhere near that flight level in the airport arrivals path. Indeed, controlled-airspace operations near airports require FAA authorization and normally recreational drones are going to have to fly below 400 feet.
Comments
Hope this was just an accident; either way, whoever was operating that drone is hella screwed. We’re seriously under-prepared for drones. We should be listening to the Ukrainians who are now basically the experts in defending from drone attacks. Gulf city states have also had recent experience (for better and worse). What ever happened to those drones over NJ in late 2024?
Probably a Chinese drone.
That is pretty concerning given the state of the world today. I have often contemplated how easily someone with nefarious intentions could cause catastrophic incidents with a simple drone loaded with ill intent. I have one that will go up approximately 2,500′, but I would never even think of launching it anywhere near a commercial aircraft flight path. I hope this does not become a thing.
And we’re sure it’s not a red shiny balloon?
@jns — Oh, another call-back…the spa balloon(s)!
*spy
No doubts clandedtinebgovernment citizen tracking/spy drone, but those bastards will never admit that.