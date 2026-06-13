New Bodycam Shows American Airlines Deplaning Everyone After Two Passengers Refused To Leave Wrong Seats

Back in January, two American Airlines coach passengers refused to leave seats that weren’t theirs so police took them off in cuffs. At the time there was video of them in the gate area being taken away. But I’ve only just seen video from on the aircraft itself: Police bodycam footage is just now available.

An American Airlines supervisor reportedly told deputies the women were intoxicated, had sat in the wrong seats, and refused to exit the aircraft after warnings. Everyone was forced off the aircraft in order to remove them.

When police boarded the aircraft, they were told that the women “refuse to come out.” The officer approached them:

If you guys do not [deboard/exit] the aircraft now, I am going to deplane [the aircraft]…You understand that?

A nearby passenger chimes in, “she understands it.” We see the women being cuffed on the jetbridge. The woman in the red “PSYCHO” tracksuit declares she’s recording, too. But that recording will not help her .

Two entitled OF models caused an entire aircraft to be deboarded after refusing to sit in their assigned seats and ignoring police orders to leave the plane 😭✈ pic.twitter.com/DZc36SC6Ro — Becoming (@theMakarioz) June 11, 2026

Originally reports framed them as having taken seats in first class when they were supposed to be in coach. That’s clearly not true. Here’s the gate removal that followed.

The women, who hail from Las Vegas, were later taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in nearby Doral. One listed her occupation as “actress” and the other as “real estate.” Here they’re both called OnlyFans models. They were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and posted $500 bail each.