New Bodycam Shows American Airlines Deplaning Everyone After Two Passengers Refused To Leave Wrong Seats

by Gary Leff

Back in January, two American Airlines coach passengers refused to leave seats that weren’t theirs so police took them off in cuffs. At the time there was video of them in the gate area being taken away. But I’ve only just seen video from on the aircraft itself: Police bodycam footage is just now available.

An American Airlines supervisor reportedly told deputies the women were intoxicated, had sat in the wrong seats, and refused to exit the aircraft after warnings. Everyone was forced off the aircraft in order to remove them.

When police boarded the aircraft, they were told that the women “refuse to come out.” The officer approached them:

If you guys do not [deboard/exit] the aircraft now, I am going to deplane [the aircraft]…You understand that?

A nearby passenger chimes in, “she understands it.” We see the women being cuffed on the jetbridge. The woman in the red “PSYCHO” tracksuit declares she’s recording, too. But that recording will not help her.

Originally reports framed them as having taken seats in first class when they were supposed to be in coach. That’s clearly not true. Here’s the gate removal that followed.

The women, who hail from Las Vegas, were later taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in nearby Doral. One listed her occupation as “actress” and the other as “real estate.” Here they’re both called OnlyFans models. They were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and posted $500 bail each.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Talk about “cannons.” Story pairs nicely with that Southwest post from June 5 (Carolina?) Which reminds me, how’s Cierra doing these days? (Been about a year since we got an update.)

  4. @Jay Gee I was thinking the same thing. May not ever say it out loud, but I was thinking it. I mean, her track suit told the whole story…psycho. People like this (and the increasing frequency of them on aircraft) is why I cannot have a job without travel soon enough.

  5. Yep saw that video of Skanks Are Us. Again, if the police have to get involved should be mandatory No Fly List (let them figure out how to get home some other way) and some jail time. Lowlifes flock together and the word in the hood and trailer park would soon be FA on a plane or in an airport and you will FO.

  6. Perfect example of some thinking any kind of attention is good. They could care less about inconveniencing all others. I say mando jail and NO FLY………..

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