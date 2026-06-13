Amex May Have Nerfed Platinum And Gold Resy Credits [Roundup]

Effective August 1, Amex Plat/Gold Resy credits require the restaurant to show as credit-eligible on the Resy website at the time of purchsae. Currently most do! So it’s not clear whether this is just meant to cover for establishments whose MCC codes are odd and don’t track properly (or that don’t accept Amex), or whether the intention is to cut costs and limit to specific places (that presumably contribute economic value towards the credit) a la Chase, whose restaurant credit set is highly limited. At a minimum this creates the architecture for this going forward.

Effective August 1, 2026, U.S. restaurants and other food and beverage establishments (e.g., wineries, cafes) must be indicated as eligible for the Resy Credit on the Resy website or the Resy app at the time of purchase to qualify for the benefit. Qualifying restaurants and other food and beverage establishments will be indicated as eligible on their booking page on the Resy website or the Resy app and are subject to change at any time.