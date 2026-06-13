Amex May Have Nerfed Platinum And Gold Resy Credits [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

  • Did Amex just nerf the Resy credit?

    Effective August 1, Amex Plat/Gold Resy credits require the restaurant to show as credit-eligible on the Resy website at the time of purchsae. Currently most do! So it’s not clear whether this is just meant to cover for establishments whose MCC codes are odd and don’t track properly (or that don’t accept Amex), or whether the intention is to cut costs and limit to specific places (that presumably contribute economic value towards the credit) a la Chase, whose restaurant credit set is highly limited. At a minimum this creates the architecture for this going forward.

    Effective August 1, 2026, U.S. restaurants and other food and beverage establishments (e.g., wineries, cafes) must be indicated as eligible for the Resy Credit on the Resy website or the Resy app at the time of purchase to qualify for the benefit. Qualifying restaurants and other food and beverage establishments will be indicated as eligible on their booking page on the Resy website or the Resy app and are subject to change at any time.

  • Rove now lets users share their miles. That’s something I’ve been asking of Bilt for years. A member can send miles 3 times per year and receive miles 3 times per year, up to 200k miles per transaction. This is done via chat in their app. (HT: Frequent Miler)

  • American hits 100 MCLA destinations with addition of Maracaibo and Cap-Haitien from Miami.

  • It’s actually tough to get a shoe shine these days, at least living in Austin. I don’t want to take shoes in to a shop and leave them for a week, returning to the shop to pick them up. I used to get my shoes shined in airports but so many shoe shine stands at airports are gone – one of the oddly specific things I miss about pre-pandemic times. I take advantage of the free shoe shine whenever I stay in a luxury city hotel.

  • The Boeing 747 Begins Its Final Descent I disagree with the piece’s framing that “Its retirement signals an end to an era of American culture—and ambition.” I don’t think you can make that claim without recognizing and grappling with artificial intelligence being primarily a product of ‘American ambition’.

  • Leave Your Airplane-Window Shades Open argues that passengers have made flying worse by immediately closing window shades and retreating into seatback screens. It’s really an argument that everhy moment in life is filled with screens, and we no longer tolerate boredom or just looking, thinking, reading, or observing.

    • About Gary Leff

    Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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    Comments

    1. I’m guessing that this is a way to stop the gift card purchase through those restaurants, requiring the purchase to be tied to an actual Rest reservation.
      The way it works now is you can just buy the gift cards online as long as it goes through Toast at a Resy location..Or you can order takeout.

      Financially it shouldn’t matter but they want to make it harder to use. This will increase “breakage” and make those cards less valuable to customers. Kind of like the doordash credits on the CSR.

    2. It’s possible it’s just from the integration of Tock. Or it’s possible that they will require restaurants to pay for a portion of the credit and a meaningful number of restaurants will no longer be available for the credit.

      But even if that becomes the case, this is a rational business move by Amex that may actually lead to the long-term viability of this credit. They started with the broadest possible subset (all Resy restaurants). After a period of time, they then tell restaurants that X number of people that ate at their restaurant used the credit, and do you want to risk losing that business? Or pay us $$ and we’ll continue to list you as a restaurant that accepts the credit and because we are customer-friendly we are of course going to prioritize restaurants that accept the credit in the search results.

      Compare that to the CSR which started with (and still basically has) a small handful of restaurants in select major cities that are already seeing turnover.

      So… I suspect that the ease of use of these credits as between Amex and Chase will still be night and day in favor of Amex. Some may say they are still “nerfing” the benefit, but all benefits don’t grow to the sky, and if they can maintain a benefit that is still usable at thousands of restaurants, that’s still excellent. Even if it was just the Global Dining Collection restaurants it would still be tons more restaurants than Chase has.

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