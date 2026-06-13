Amex May Have Nerfed Platinum And Gold Resy Credits [Roundup]

Effective August 1, Amex Plat/Gold Resy credits require the restaurant to show as credit-eligible on the Resy website at the time of purchsae. Currently most do! So it’s not clear whether this is just meant to cover for establishments whose MCC codes are odd and don’t track properly (or that don’t accept Amex), or whether the intention is to cut costs and limit to specific places (that presumably contribute economic value towards the credit) a la Chase, whose restaurant credit set is highly limited. At a minimum this creates the architecture for this going forward.
Effective August 1, 2026, U.S. restaurants and other food and beverage establishments (e.g., wineries, cafes) must be indicated as eligible for the Resy Credit on the Resy website or the Resy app at the time of purchase to qualify for the benefit. Qualifying restaurants and other food and beverage establishments will be indicated as eligible on their booking page on the Resy website or the Resy app and are subject to change at any time.
San Francisco won’t be TRULY back until there are shoeshiners at SFO
— Fed (@fedpoasts) June 12, 2026
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I’m guessing that this is a way to stop the gift card purchase through those restaurants, requiring the purchase to be tied to an actual Rest reservation.
The way it works now is you can just buy the gift cards online as long as it goes through Toast at a Resy location..Or you can order takeout.
Financially it shouldn’t matter but they want to make it harder to use. This will increase “breakage” and make those cards less valuable to customers. Kind of like the doordash credits on the CSR.
It’s possible it’s just from the integration of Tock. Or it’s possible that they will require restaurants to pay for a portion of the credit and a meaningful number of restaurants will no longer be available for the credit.
But even if that becomes the case, this is a rational business move by Amex that may actually lead to the long-term viability of this credit. They started with the broadest possible subset (all Resy restaurants). After a period of time, they then tell restaurants that X number of people that ate at their restaurant used the credit, and do you want to risk losing that business? Or pay us $$ and we’ll continue to list you as a restaurant that accepts the credit and because we are customer-friendly we are of course going to prioritize restaurants that accept the credit in the search results.
Compare that to the CSR which started with (and still basically has) a small handful of restaurants in select major cities that are already seeing turnover.
So… I suspect that the ease of use of these credits as between Amex and Chase will still be night and day in favor of Amex. Some may say they are still “nerfing” the benefit, but all benefits don’t grow to the sky, and if they can maintain a benefit that is still usable at thousands of restaurants, that’s still excellent. Even if it was just the Global Dining Collection restaurants it would still be tons more restaurants than Chase has.