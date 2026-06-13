American Airlines Replaced Customer Service With QR Codes. Then Storms Hit Its D.C. Hub

On Friday, severe thunderstorms in the Mid-Atlantic and FAA air traffic slowdowns meant that 34% of flights at Washington’s National airport were cancelled and 39% of flights were delayed.

Combined with weather in Dallas, American AIrlines led the world in cancellations for the day with 9% of its operation (and 36% of mainline flights delayed). Their regional carriers suffered as well, with PSA cancelling 31% of flights.

National airport is a hub for American Airlines, and American isn’t set up to handle passenger disruptions of that magnitude. It’s an own-goal, as they no longer staff their customer service counters to handle delayed and cancelled passengers. And the messaging this customer received is basically true but inartful: that it’s policy “to not have customer service.”

Was just told at @Reagan_Airport that @AmericanAir’s policy is “to not have customer service.” I let them know that it shows. They finally have people pretending to be customer service agents out here though — 24 hours later. pic.twitter.com/rId60zEEhn — Thomas McAfee (@TDMcAfee) June 12, 2026

American Airlines shut down its customer service counters at its Washington National airport hub. They only offer live agent assistance during major irregular operations events, with passengers expected to use their mobile app or phone for rebooking assistance instead. So employees do come out during major irregular operations events like this, but there aren’t enough employees and they aren’t used to do the work.



American Airlines Customer Service Counter, Washington National Airport



Passengers Are Given A QR Code Instead

Even as American pivots to pursue a premium strategy with customers, they continue cutting costs and providing less service. And despite the airline’s long-term focus on exact on-time departures, this sends passengers up to gate agents for help instead of diverting them to specialized agents – creating distractions that wind up delaying flights. And gate agents send them away, which hurts the very customer experience the airline is investing in elsewhere.



American Airlines Gates, Washington National Airport

American Airlines has been on a years-long quest to reduce staffing. They reduced the number of agents at each gate, so that domestic flights that are no more than 80% full now get a single employee.

That solo staffer has to board the aircraft, perform customer service like seat changes, and watch out for passengers who are too drunk to fly or who have too many carry-on bags. They’ve automated tasks like clearing upgrades and standby passengers with a program called AgentAssist.

Along these lines, when you misconnect or your flight cancels you’re going to have to be doing a lot more self-service if you’re flying American.



American Airlines Customer Service Center, DFW

Eventually AI is going to replace most customer service. We’re not there yet, and customers still need help from live agents. United saves money by offering virtual access to agents, using staff more efficiently rather than placing them at each hub in as many numbers every day.



DFW Customer Service Line

Here are some things that you can do during flight disruptions to get help:

Rebooking can be done in the mobile app … sometimes. You may not see all possible flight options, but may be able to confirm yourself on a flight that works.

… sometimes. You may not see all possible flight options, but may be able to confirm yourself on a flight that works. Go to the club if you have access rather than standing in line.

if you have access rather than standing in line. Twitter direct messages can also be helpful with rebooking, I DM American Airlines when I’m inflight and can’t call and need to get changed onto a new flight due to a delay.

can also be helpful with rebooking, I DM American Airlines when I’m inflight and can’t call and need to get changed onto a new flight due to a delay. Telephone customer service especially if you have elite status and have your calls answered faster may be quicker and easier than standing in line.

especially if you have elite status and have your calls answered faster may be quicker and easier than standing in line. Foreign call centers aren’t free calls, but use an internet calling app to ring up an English-language call center in another country (for American the U.K. and Australia numbers are best).

aren’t free calls, but use an internet calling app to ring up an English-language call center in another country (for American the U.K. and Australia numbers are best). Get help at your gate if you can rather than customer service, or even go back out to the ticket counter, there are people besides the customer service line who can help when things are this bad. Often gate agents won’t help.



DFW Airport D Concourse

In fact, try a combination of all of these. Stand in the line and while you’re there start working the phones and twitter. You may get what you need long before being helped at the airport in person. In the meantime, however, you’re advancing in the queue in case you do need physical help on the spot.

It also helps to know what you actually want when you do get someone to help you. I use ExpertFlyer to quickly find flights with availability, but you might just pull up the airline website and search as though you’re buying a new ticket. If they can sell you a seat they should be able to rebook you onto a flight.



American Airlines Customer Service In Phoenix

During major flight disruptions you’re not the only one looking for help, and you want to get ahead of your competitors (fellow passengers). But since other people are moving around, too, availability for other flights changes all the time. I keep refreshing availability if I don’t see the flight I want.

I’ll start calls to the airline even when I don’t see what I want, or see something better than I have, because by the time they pick up options may be better. Or they might not be! Once you’ve been rebooked, you can still keep searching to improve your new itinerary.

And remember when you’re dealing with customer service agents to be nice. You may be having a bad day. It might even be the airline’s fault. But it’s rarely the fault of the person trying to help you. And they’re dealing only with unhappy people, so they’re having a bad day too.



DFW Airport A Concourse

What’s more, the person in a customer service role doesn’t get rewarded by their employer for going out of their way to solve your problem. Yet they can make a big difference getting you to where you’re going quickly (or not). You want to get them on your side. Joke with them. Ask them about how they are doing. Treat them like a person, because that’s what they are, and they’ll be more likely to go out of their way for you.

If you don’t get what you want the first time, though, ask someone else. Use each of these customer service options as a second and third bite at the apple. Some agents will bend rules, others won’t even give you what you’re entitled to. I usually ask for something at least three times (from different people), and get told no at least three times, before accepting that as the answer.